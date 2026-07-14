Boomer Benefits Unveils In-Depth Medicare Summary Notice Guide

Fort Worth, TEXAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency renowned for its expertise in Medigap and Advantage Plans, has announced the release of its latest resource: an in-depth guide to understanding Medicare Summary Notices. This guide is designed to assist Medicare beneficiaries in navigating the often complex details of their Medicare Summary Notices, ensuring they have a clear understanding of their healthcare coverage and expenses.

Medicare summary notice

The guide, titled "How to Read Your Medicare Summary Notice: A Step-by-Step Guide," is available on the Boomer Benefits website and provides a detailed breakdown of each section of the Medicare Summary Notice. It aims to demystify the document, which is crucial for beneficiaries to verify the accuracy of their medical billing and to understand their financial responsibilities.

"Our goal is to empower Medicare beneficiaries with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare," said Kelsey Mundfrom, spokesperson for Boomer Benefits. "By providing this comprehensive guide, we hope to alleviate the confusion that often accompanies Medicare Summary Notices and help our clients feel more confident in managing their healthcare expenses."

"Understanding your Medicare Summary Notice is essential for ensuring that you are being billed correctly and that you are aware of what Medicare covers and what you owe," Mundfrom added. "This guide is a testament to our commitment to supporting our clients at every step of their Medicare journey."

Boomer Benefits has long been recognized for its dedication to client service, offering assistance with Medicare issues free of charge. Licensed in 49 states, the agency works with national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, HealthSpring, and Mutual of Omaha, among others. This new guide is another example of their commitment to providing valuable resources to Medicare beneficiaries.

This guide and others can be accessed directly on the Boomer Benefits blog. Boomer Benefits continues to lead the industry in client education and support, ensuring that Medicare beneficiaries have the tools they need to navigate their healthcare with confidence.

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About Boomer Benefits

Boomer Benefits is a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, HealthSpring, Mutual of Omaha, and many other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, Boomer Benefits has a Client Service Team dedicated to helping clients with any Medicare issues that arise, free of charge.

Press Inquiries

Kelsey Mundfrom

info [at] boomerbenefits.com

https://boomerbenefits.com