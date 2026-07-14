New York, USA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuberculosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 28+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

The tuberculosis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 30+ pipeline tuberculosis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Tuberculosis Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for tuberculosis across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the tuberculosis domain.

Tuberculosis Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s tuberculosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 28+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline tuberculosis drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline tuberculosis drugs. Key tuberculosis companies, such as Biofabri, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Archivel Farma, BioNTech, CanSino Biologics Inc., Medincell, Thirty respiratory, Westvac Biopharma, Quratis, Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, and others, are evaluating new tuberculosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new tuberculosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline tuberculosis therapies, such as MTBVAC, Quabodepistat (OPC-167832), GSK3036656, RUTI, BNT164, Ad5-105K, Macozinone long-acting injectable, RESP30TB, JDB0131, QTP101, Sudapyridine, BCG-PPD, and others, are in different phases of tuberculosis clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of tuberculosis clinical trials. Approximately 4+ tuberculosis drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in tuberculosis clinical trials include Leucyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitors, immunostimulants, DprE1 protein inhibitors, and others.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in tuberculosis drug development @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tuberculosis-pipeline-insight

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious bacterial infection caused primarily by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which most commonly affects the lungs but can also involve other parts of the body, such as the lymph nodes, bones, or brain. It spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. TB may remain latent without symptoms, or become active, leading to symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. Although it is preventable and curable with appropriate antibiotic treatment, TB remains a major global health concern, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, due to factors such as delayed diagnosis, drug resistance, and co-infection with conditions like HIV.





Find out more about tuberculosis drug development @ Tuberculosis Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Tuberculosis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA MTBVAC Biofabri/ Bharat Biotech III Immunostimulant Intradermal Quabodepistat (OPC-167832) Otsuka Pharmaceutical III DprE1 protein inhibitors Oral GSK3036656 GlaxoSmithKline II Leucyl t-RNA synthetase inhibitor Oral RUTI Archivel Farma II Immunostimulant Subcutaneous BNT164 BioNTech I/II Immunostimulant Intramuscular Ad5-105K CanSino Biologics I Immunostimulant Inhalation Macozinone long acting injectable Medincell Preclinical DprE1 protein inhibitors Unspecified

Learn more about the emerging tuberculosis therapies @ Tuberculosis Clinical Trials

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to represent a major global public health burden, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, driven by factors such as population density, underdiagnosis, and the growing prevalence of drug-resistant strains. The market is expected to witness sustained demand for improved diagnostic tools, shorter treatment regimens, and novel therapeutics to address multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and latent TB infections. Increasing government initiatives, international funding support, and advancements in molecular diagnostics are anticipated to improve disease detection and treatment outcomes over the forecast period. However, treatment adherence challenges and healthcare access disparities remain key barriers to effective TB control globally.

Recent Developments in Tuberculosis Treatment Space

In March 2026, BioVersys AG announced that the first patient had been dosed in a pulmonary TB Phase IIb clinical trial, evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of alpibectir-ethionamide (AlpE) in combination with first-line TB drugs (NCT05807399).

announced that the first patient had been dosed in a pulmonary TB Phase IIb clinical trial, evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of alpibectir-ethionamide (AlpE) in combination with first-line TB drugs (NCT05807399). In February 2026, IAVI announced the first vaccination administered in a new cohort of participants in the IMAGINE clinical trial of the TB vaccine candidate MTBVAC. This cohort will enroll 1,200 participants who have never been exposed to Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacterium that causes TB disease.

IAVI announced the first vaccination administered in a new cohort of participants in the IMAGINE clinical trial of the TB vaccine candidate MTBVAC. This cohort will enroll 1,200 participants who have never been exposed to Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacterium that causes TB disease. In January 2026, TB Alliance, a nonprofit drug developer, and Lupin Limited (Lupin), a global pharma major, announced a global collaboration to advance the clinical development and commercialization of the investigational drug telacebec (formerly known as Q203) for the treatment of tuberculosis.

a nonprofit drug developer, and a global pharma major, announced a global collaboration to advance the clinical development and commercialization of the investigational drug telacebec (formerly known as Q203) for the treatment of tuberculosis. In December 2025, Biofabri , which is a part of Spain’s Zendal group, and Bharat Biotech International (BBIL) announced the signing of a technology transfer agreement for tuberculosis vaccine candidate MTBVAC.

, which is a part of Spain’s Zendal group, and Bharat Biotech International (BBIL) announced the signing of a technology transfer agreement for tuberculosis vaccine candidate MTBVAC. In November 2025 , Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and its parent company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., announced that the first patients had been successfully enrolled and dosed in its Phase III clinical trial evaluating quabodepistat, an investigational compound for the treatment of pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.

, and its parent company, announced that the first patients had been successfully enrolled and dosed in its Phase III clinical trial evaluating quabodepistat, an investigational compound for the treatment of pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. In August 2025, BioVersys AG announced that the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (EMA COMP) had granted orphan designation for the combination of alpibectir and ethionamide (AlpE) for the treatment of TB.

Scope of the Tuberculosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Tuberculosis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Tuberculosis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Tuberculosis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Tuberculosis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Tuberculosis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Leucyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitors, Immunostimulant, DprE1 protein inhibitors, and others

: Leucyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitors, Immunostimulant, DprE1 protein inhibitors, and others Key Tuberculosis Companies : Biofabri, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Archivel Farma, BioNTech, CanSino Biologics Inc., Medincell, GlobeImmune, and others.

: Biofabri, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Archivel Farma, BioNTech, CanSino Biologics Inc., Medincell, GlobeImmune, and others. Key Tuberculosis Pipeline Therapies: MTBVAC, Quabodepistat (OPC-167832), GSK3036656, RUTI, BNT164, Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine Ad5-105K, Macozinone long acting injectable, GI-19000, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new tuberculosis treatments, visit @ Tuberculosis Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Tuberculosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Tuberculosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Tuberculosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Tuberculosis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Tuberculosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Tuberculosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Tuberculosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the tuberculosis cure research, reach out @ Medication for Tuberculosis Treatment

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