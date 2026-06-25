New York, USA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trial Space Intensifies with 25+ Companies in Active Development | DelveInsight

The IgA nephropathy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 30+ pipeline IgA nephropathy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for IgA nephropathy across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the IgA nephropathy domain.

IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s IgA nephropathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline IgA nephropathy drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline IgA nephropathy drugs. Key IgA nephropathy companies, such as Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Novartis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Vera Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, Walden Biosciences, Kira Pharmaceuticals, Purespring Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd., Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Rona Therapeutics, Infinimmune, and others, are evaluating new IgA nephropathy drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new IgA nephropathy drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline IgA Nephropathy therapies, such as HSK39297, Zigakibart (FUB523; formerly known as BION-1301), Povetacicept (ALPN-303), Felzartamab (MOR202), Atacicept, ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), Sefaxersen (RG6299; IONIS-FB-LRx), TAK-079 (mezagitamab), ARO-C3, NM8074 (Ruxoprubart), WAL0921, KP104, PS-002, BHV-1400, CM313, NTQ5082, RNK288, IFX 301, and others, are in different phases of IgA nephropathy clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of IgA nephropathy clinical trials. Approximately 12+ IgA nephropathy drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in IgA nephropathy clinical trials include Complement Factor B inhibitor, BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL antagonist, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Gd-IgA1 degrader, RNA interference, CD38 Antagonist, and others.

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What is IgA Nephropathy?

IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger's disease, is a chronic kidney disorder characterized by the abnormal deposition of immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the glomeruli, the tiny filtering units of the kidneys. This buildup triggers inflammation and progressively impairs the kidneys’ ability to filter waste from the blood. The condition often presents with symptoms such as blood in the urine (hematuria), proteinuria, and, in some cases, high blood pressure or swelling in the hands and feet. While the exact cause is not fully understood, it is believed to involve immune system dysfunction and genetic predisposition. IgA nephropathy can vary widely in severity, ranging from a benign course to gradual progression toward chronic kidney disease or even end-stage renal failure in some patients. Early diagnosis and management are crucial to slowing disease progression and preserving kidney function.





Find out more about IgA nephropathy drug development @ IgA Nephropathy Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline IgA Nephropathy Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA HSK39297 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. III Complement Factor B inhibitor Oral Povetacicept Vertex Pharmaceuticals III BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL antagonist Subcutaneous Zigakibart Novartis AG III Anti-APRIL Subcutaneous CM313 Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd. / Timberley Therapeutics II CD38 Antagonist Subcutaneous NTQ5082 Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical II Complement Factor B inhibitor Oral BHV-1400 Biohaven, Ltd. I Galactosyl-deficient IgA1 degraders Subcutaneous RNK288 Rona Therapeutics Preclinical RNA interference NA IFX 301 Infinimmune Preclinical APRIL modulator NA

Learn more about the emerging IgA nephropathy therapies @ IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the IgA nephropathy treatment is entering a transformative phase with emerging targeted therapies expected to significantly improve disease management and long-term kidney outcomes. Therapies such as Povetacicept and Zigakibart, which target the APRIL/BAFF pathway, along with complement inhibitors like HSK39297 and innovative approaches such as BHV-1400, are designed to address the underlying drivers of IgAN rather than only managing symptoms. These next-generation therapies have the potential to reduce proteinuria more effectively, slow progression to kidney failure, minimize steroid dependence, and support personalized treatment strategies based on patient-specific disease biology. Looking ahead, the IgAN therapeutic landscape is expected to evolve toward precision medicine, combination targeted therapies, and earlier intervention approaches that could deliver more durable disease control and potentially redefine the standard of care in IgAN management.

Recent Developments in IgA Nephropathy Treatment Space

In May 2026, Vor Bio announced that results from the Phase III TELIGAN trial evaluating telitacicept in IgA nephropathy in China sponsored by its collaborator, RemeGen Co., Ltd., were published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

announced that results from the Phase III TELIGAN trial evaluating telitacicept in IgA nephropathy in China sponsored by its collaborator, RemeGen Co., Ltd., were published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). In March 2026, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced positive data from a pre-specified Week 36 interim analysis of the ongoing Phase III RAINIER trial of povetacicept, an engineered fusion protein and dual inhibitor of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) cytokines, in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).

Incorporated announced positive data from a pre-specified Week 36 interim analysis of the ongoing Phase III RAINIER trial of povetacicept, an engineered fusion protein and dual inhibitor of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) cytokines, in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). In November 2025, Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported updated Phase I/II data from the RUBY-3 study at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week, continuing to demonstrate the best-in-class potential of povetacicept in adults with IgAN and primary membranous nephropathy.

reported updated Phase I/II data from the RUBY-3 study at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week, continuing to demonstrate the best-in-class potential of povetacicept in adults with IgAN and primary membranous nephropathy. In November 2025, Vera Therapeutics reported positive Phase III ORIGIN data for atacicept in IgAN, with results presented at ASN Kidney Week 2025 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reinforcing its clinical efficacy and late-stage validation.

reported positive Phase III ORIGIN data for atacicept in IgAN, with results presented at ASN Kidney Week 2025 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reinforcing its clinical efficacy and late-stage validation. In November 2025, Takeda Pharmaceutical reported new data demonstrating that mezagitamab (TAK-079) produced sustained preservation of kidney function up to 18 months after treatment in patients with primary IgAN.

reported new data demonstrating that mezagitamab (TAK-079) produced sustained preservation of kidney function up to 18 months after treatment in patients with primary IgAN. In November 2025, Jade Biosciences, Inc. presented two posters for JADE101, its investigational anti-A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) monoclonal antibody for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025.

presented two posters for JADE101, its investigational anti-A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) monoclonal antibody for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025. In September 2025, Walden Biosciences reported progress on two initiatives supporting WAL0921 development, including advancement of the ongoing Phase II basket study (WAL0921-02) in rare chronic kidney diseases and engagement of a regulatory advisor with targeted patient outreach to support trial execution.

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Complement Factor B inhibitor, BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL antagonist, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Gd-IgA1 degrader, RNA interference, CD38 Antagonist , and others

: Complement Factor B inhibitor, BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL antagonist, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Gd-IgA1 degrader, RNA interference, CD38 Antagonist , and others Key IgA Nephropathy Companies : Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Novartis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Vera Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, Walden Biosciences, Kira Pharmaceuticals, Purespring Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd., Rona Therapeutics, Infinimmune, and others.

: Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Novartis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Vera Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, Walden Biosciences, Kira Pharmaceuticals, Purespring Therapeutics, Biohaven Therapeutics, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd., Rona Therapeutics, Infinimmune, and others. Key IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies: HSK39297, Zigakibart (FUB523; formerly known as BION-1301), Povetacicept (ALPN-303), Felzartamab (MOR202), Atacicept, ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab), Sefaxersen (RG6299; IONIS-FB-LRx), TAK-079 (mezagitama), ARO-C3, NM8074 (Ruxoprubart), WAL0921, KP104, PS-002, BHV-1400, CM313, NTQ5082, RNK288, IFX 301, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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