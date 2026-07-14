SBA Expands Use of Palantir Software to Accelerate Pandemic Fraud Crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a new phase in its anti-fraud initiative in which it is deploying Palantir Technologies (Palantir) software to advance the agency’s ongoing efforts to identify, investigate, and help prosecute fraud in pandemic-era small business relief programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (COVID EIDL) program. This collaboration formalizes the Fraud Prevention Pilot Program that the agency launched earlier this year with Palantir software, using advanced technology and artificial intelligence to surface data and leads, support criminal enforcement, and assist in the recovery of funds for American taxpayers.

“Under the Biden Administration, the SBA’s pandemic relief programs saw staggering levels of abuse that robbed taxpayers and small businesses alike, accounting for as much as 20% of the more than $1.2 trillion in aid meant for Main Street,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The Trump SBA’s initiative, powered by Palantir software, will strengthen our ability to expose fraudulent actors, support criminal enforcement actions, and recover stolen funds with advanced technology and artificial intelligence. No amount of fraud is acceptable — whether it is $10,000 or $10 million — which is why the SBA is deploying these tools to accelerate our work to surface wrongdoing and ensure those who cheated taxpayer-funded programs face consequences. The American people deserve accountability and a federal government that has the controls to prevent fraud in the first place, and that is exactly what the SBA will continue to deliver.”

Palantir software will enhance the SBA’s data analysis capabilities to support its fraud detection efforts as the agency continues to address fraud across COVID-era relief programs in coordination with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice, the SBA Office of Inspector General, and other law enforcement partners. These tools will help the agency analyze large datasets, flag anomalies, identify potential indicators of coordinated schemes, accelerate investigative leads, and identify funds obtained through false or fraudulent applications for further action.

The initiative advances the SBA’s ongoing state-by-state efforts to root out pandemic relief fraud, recover taxpayer dollars, and hold bad actors accountable. To date, the agency has announced suspensions of over 150,000 pandemic borrowers in five states tied to over $10 billion in suspected fraud. Suspended borrowers are prohibited from receiving future small business and disaster loans and are not eligible for other SBA programs such as federal contracting in the 8(a) Business Development Program. Suspensions to date include:

112,000 California borrowers tied to $8.6 billion in suspected fraud

27,000 Ohio borrowers tied to $1.1 billion in suspected fraud

6,900 Minnesota borrowers tied to $400 million in suspected fraud

1,500 Maine borrowers tied to $93 million in suspected fraud

7,800 Wisconsin borrowers tied to $375 million in suspected fraud

In partnership with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the SBA also launched its largest fraud enforcement action to date — and the largest referral package in agency history — by referring more than 560,000 suspected fraudulent borrowers tied to $22 billion in pandemic-era loans to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for collection.

As these efforts continue, the SBA remains committed to aggressive oversight, strong interagency coordination, and accountability for those who defrauded programs intended to help legitimate small businesses, as well as implementing preventive measures in its ongoing programs.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.