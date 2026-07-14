Lime to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 4, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutron Holdings, Inc. (“Lime”) (Nasdaq: LIME), the largest global shared micromobility business, today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Lime will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Lime’s investor relations website at https://investors.li.me . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Lime

Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As the largest global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than one billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Investors@li.me

Media Relations

Press@li.me