Webb Supply Extends Northern Ohio Footprint with New Bedford Heights Branch

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webb Supply, a leading provider of HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) solutions and subsidiary of Heritage Distribution Holdings, today announced the grand opening of its newest branch location in Bedford Heights, Ohio. The new location underscores Webb Supply's continued investment in the region and its commitment to delivering quality products and responsive service to HVAC/R professionals.

Situated at 26050 Richmond Road, Unit D, the Bedford Heights branch will help shorten delivery windows, expand local inventory access, and strengthen support for customers throughout Northern Ohio.

Mark Chisling, General Manager of Webb Supply, comments:

"Opening our doors in Bedford Heights is an exciting milestone for our team. This branch gives us the ability to serve our customers more directly and reinforces our long-term commitment to the HVAC/R professionals who keep this region running. We're excited to become part of the local community and to support our customers' continued growth."

Webb Supply is a wholesale distributor of air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, and ventilation equipment, parts, and supplies Northern Ohio. Through after-hours emergency service, formal training programs, and numerous engagement activities, Webb Supply helps customers stay abreast of the latest HVAC/R challenges and business trends, striving to identify opportunities and find solutions that will meet each customers’ needs.

www.webbsupply.com

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com