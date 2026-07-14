Liftoff Appoints Jenn Kettnich as Vice President of Investor Relations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. (“Liftoff”) (Nasdaq: LFTO), a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the app economy, today announced the appointment of Jenn Kettnich as Vice President of Investor Relations. Jenn will lead investor relations, overseeing the company's communications with the investment community following the company’s recent IPO.

“Jenn brings a rare combination of experience from two of the most closely watched consumer brands in the world,” said Tarek Kutrieh, President and Chief Financial Officer at Liftoff. “Her track record building trust with analysts and institutional investors will be invaluable as we deepen our relationships with the investment community and sharpen how we tell Liftoff's story in this next chapter as a public company.”

“I'm excited to join Liftoff at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Kettnich. “Liftoff plays a critical role powering the mobile app economy, and I'm looking forward to helping tell that story and building strong, lasting relationships with our analysts and investors.”

Jenn brings more than 15 years of experience in investor relations and finance. She joins Liftoff from Mattel, where she served as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, leading the company's engagement with analysts and institutional investors. Prior to Mattel, she spent more than ten years at The Walt Disney Company, holding a senior role in Investor Relations, in addition to roles in Corporate Finance and Treasury.

Earlier in her career, she worked at Brandes Investment Partners, a leading investment advisory firm. Jenn holds an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School and a BS in Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Liftoff

Liftoff (Nasdaq: LFTO) is a leading growth and monetization engine built for the mobile app economy. Its AI-powered platform, Cortex, unifies marketing, creative, and monetization to deliver measurable performance at scale across the app lifecycle. Liftoff enables advertisers to unlock profitable user growth while helping app publishers maximize revenue with advanced ad monetization technology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff supports a diverse, global customer base across gaming, consumer, and emerging app categories.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Laura Wilkinson

press@liftoff.ai