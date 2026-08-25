Liftoff to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. (“Liftoff”) (NASDAQ: LFTO), a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the app economy, today announced that Jeremy Bondy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026 at 4:45pm ET (1:45pm PT) in San Francisco.

A replay of the event will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.liftoff.ai under the News & Events section.

About Liftoff

Liftoff (NASDAQ: LFTO) is a leading growth and monetization engine built for the mobile app economy. Its AI-powered platform, Cortex®, unifies marketing, creative, and monetization to deliver measurable performance at scale across the app lifecycle. Liftoff enables advertisers to unlock profitable user growth while helping app publishers maximize revenue with advanced ad monetization technology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff supports a diverse, global customer base across gaming, consumer, and emerging app categories.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jenn Kettnich

investors@liftoff.ai