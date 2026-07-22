Liftoff to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. (“Liftoff”) (Nasdaq: LFTO), a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the app economy, announced today it plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 after the U.S. stock market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on August 12, 2026 during which management will discuss the Company’s quarterly results and provide commentary on business performance. The call will be hosted by Jeremy Bondy, Chief Executive Officer, and Tarek Kutrieh, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.liftoff.ai . A replay will also be available under the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Liftoff

Liftoff is a leading growth and monetization engine built for the mobile app economy. Its AI-powered platform, Cortex™, unifies marketing, creative, and monetization to deliver measurable performance at scale across the app lifecycle. Liftoff enables advertisers to unlock profitable user growth while helping app publishers maximize revenue with advanced ad monetization technology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff supports a diverse, global customer base across gaming, consumer, and emerging app categories.

Source: Liftoff Mobile, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jenn Kettnich

investors@liftoff.ai