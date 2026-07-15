In 2025, NRD Cyber Security saw growth in both its project-based activities and ongoing services

“In 2025, demand for cybersecurity services grew - in Europe, this was most significantly influenced by the changes brought about by the NIS2 Directive and the increasing maturity of organizations’ cybersecurity practices. There was a particularly sharp increase in the need for ongoing cybersecurity services, such as those provided by a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and a Security Operations Center (SOC). For the latter, a portion of our clients recieve the service with our proprietary cyber threat monitoring platform Natrix. We have begun offering this solution to other organizations operating in the EU that wish to provide high-quality SOC services as we see its growing potential for the future,” says Vilius Benetis, Director of NRD Cyber Security.

Although most of NRD Cyber Security’s revenue comes from the Lithuanian market, the company was involved in several major international projects in 2025. Notable projects included a unique plan to establish four Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in the Eastern Caribbean region, the development of a toolkit for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to promote critical infrastructure protection, and the strengthening of cybersecurity in Mozambique's public administration sector.

Demand also grew for the company’s Natrix and CyberSet solutions, which automate cyber threat monitoring and incident response, in Europe and Asia. The use of these solutions in the incident management units (CSIRT/SOC) of sector-specific regulators enables NRD Cyber Security to develop intellectual property for sector-specific value creation. The company already has proven record in the financial and public sectors and is currently developing capabilities to ensure cyber incident management in the healthcare and environmental sectors. This will include both incident detection and response, as well as enhancing resilience through vulnerability assessment, analysis, and the coordinated deployment of patches.

The company has also received international recognition. In the “MSSP Alert TOP250”, an international ranking of organizations providing managed security services, the company improved its position, rising from 98th to 60th place among 250 selected providers from around the world. Furthermore, at conferences that bring together the international cybersecurity community, such as the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B), the company’s experts were recognised as thought leaders in the field of strengthening cybersecurity capabilities.

About NRD Cyber Security

NRD Cyber Security offers cybersecurity solutions, consulting, and other services. The company aims to create secure digital environments for countries, governments, and businesses, and undertakes a wide range of projects around the world. The company is managed by INVL Technology, a Nasdaq Vilnius-listed IT investment company.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt



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