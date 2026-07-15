CoinGecko: MEXC Ranks Second in TradFi Perpetual Futures With $323.9 Billion in Trading Volume





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, stood out for its RWA and TradFi products in CoinGecko's newly released TradFi on Crypto Exchanges Report 2026 . The report shows that MEXC listed 358 RWA Spot and TradFi Perpetual Futures in total between January 2025 and May 2026, leading all exchanges tracked. Over the same period, its TradFi Perpetual Futures trading volume reached $323.86 billion, the second highest in the report, and its average monthly market share climbed to 22.8% in the first five months of 2026.

MEXC Ranks First in 358 RWA and TradFi Product Listings

As crypto and traditional financial markets continue to converge, RWA and TradFi products have become a key growth area for exchanges expanding beyond crypto assets.

CoinGecko's report reviewed new listings across major centralized and decentralized exchanges from January 2025 to May 2026. During this period, MEXC listed 199 RWA Spot and 159 TradFi Perpetual Futures , 358 in total, ranking first among the exchanges covered. The broad coverage gives users more ways to trade stocks, commodities, and other traditional financial assets.

MEXC Ranks Second in TradFi Perpetual Futures Trading Volume With 22.8% Average Monthly Market Share

Beyond product coverage, MEXC also recorded one of the largest TradFi Perpetual Futures trading volumes among the platforms in the report.

Between January 2025 and May 2026, cumulative TradFi Perpetual Futures volume on MEXC reached $323.86 billion, second only to Binance among the platforms in the report. Over the same period, MEXC's average monthly market share rose from 21.7% in 2025 to 22.8% in the first five months of 2026.

Notably, a rising share amid rapid expansion in the overall TradFi Perpetual Futures market indicates that MEXC's trading volume grew faster than the market as a whole, underscoring strong trading activity in the segment.

From product listings and cumulative trading volume to monthly market share, the CoinGecko report reflects MEXC's progress in RWA and TradFi trading. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to expand its RWA and TradFi offerings under its "Infinite Opportunities" vision, refining the trading experience and making it easier for global users to access a broader range of assets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b7d2ec0-18bb-496f-aff0-5dc6b6ca1ea7