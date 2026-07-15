SunHydrogen Provides Technology Update on Austin Pilot Demonstration

Revised 1.92 m² modules, including an inclined field configuration, are installed to support coating, catalyst, housing, balance-of-system, and manufacturing refinements

CORALVILLE, IA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced the installation of upgraded 1.92 m² hydrogen modules at the Company's pilot demonstration system at the University of Texas at Austin's Hydrogen ProtoHub.

The newly installed modules incorporate multiple engineering improvements identified during initial outdoor operation, including revised reactor housing designed for inclined operation, improved catalyst integration, enhanced protective coatings, and expanded instrumentation. The upgrades represent the next phase in SunHydrogen's staged pilot program, which is designed to validate module performance while advancing manufacturability and system reliability under real-world operating conditions.

The revised reactor housings are designed for operation at an approximately 30° fixed incline, close to Austin's latitude, providing a practical solar-field configuration for evaluating year-round sunlight capture and outdoor performance. The inclined configuration is also designed to support future improvements in gas collection and separation within the reactor housing. Future commercial installations may employ different mounting angles depending on geographic location, site constraints, structural design, and project requirements.

Operating upgraded modules alongside earlier-generation units allows SunHydrogen to directly compare performance, durability, and operating characteristics under identical outdoor conditions. The resulting data will guide future module design, manufacturing methods, and system architecture.

Temperature remains a key engineering focus of the Austin pilot. While laboratory testing allows temperature and illumination to be tightly controlled, outdoor operation exposes the system to continuously changing sunlight, ambient conditions, and wind throughout the day and across seasons.

These temperature variations influence multiple parts of the reactor differently. Higher temperatures generally reduce semiconductor voltage while often improving catalyst reaction kinetics. The objective is therefore not simply to maximize or minimize operating temperature, but rather to enlarge the practical operating window in which the semiconductor absorber, catalysts, protective coatings, gas-management system, and balance-of-system components operate together with maximum efficiency, durability, and reliability. Data collected from the Austin pilot will be used to optimize future reactor designs for long-term outdoor deployment.

SunHydrogen has also expanded the instrumentation and monitoring capabilities of the Austin pilot. Enhanced sensing and data-acquisition systems provide greater visibility into reactor performance, including gas composition monitoring to assess hydrogen output under real-world conditions, and enable higher-confidence analysis of long-term outdoor operation.

“A pilot system reveals what laboratory testing cannot,” said Dr. Syed Mubeen, Chief Technology Officer of SunHydrogen. “The upgraded modules reflect the lessons from our initial field deployment and bring us another step closer to a durable, manufacturable technology for real-world hydrogen production.”

Separately, additional upgraded semiconductor modules produced through SunHydrogen's manufacturing-development program with CTF Solar have arrived at the Company's Iowa facilities. These modules will be used to evaluate manufacturing reproducibility, production yield, and field performance across a larger population of manufactured modules. This evaluation includes the uniformity and repeatability of protective coatings across production runs. The work is intended to demonstrate that recent design improvements can be produced consistently and translated into scalable manufacturing processes.

“Our pilot program is about more than validating performance,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “It is about building the engineering and manufacturing foundation needed to move our technology from successful prototypes toward commercial deployment.”

SunHydrogen will continue collecting long-term operating data from the Austin pilot throughout the coming months. Insights from the program will guide the next generation of module design, manufacturing processes, system integration and architecture as the Company advances toward larger-scale field demonstrations and commercial deployment.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.sunhydrogen.com.

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