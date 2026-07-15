Rackspace Technology Receives the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award

LONDON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced it has received the UK Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award, which recognises employers who have shown exceptional support to the armed forces community, including reservists, veterans and military families.

Employers recognised have gone beyond the UK Armed Forces Covenant commitments to embed supportive employee policies, promote defence values and advocate for service personnel in the civilian workforce with policies that include:

Paid leave for reservist training and mobilisation

Active veteran recruitment and retention policies

Flexible support for military families

Visible leadership endorsement of the Armed Forces Covenant

Rackspace Technology previously received the Silver ERS Award in 2025 and has now earned the Gold ERS Award, the highest level of recognition under the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

“Rackspace Technology is proud to support those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families,” said Victoria Driscoll, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts, Rackspace Technology. “We are committed to ensuring our employee policies support active reservists, veterans and military families from recruitment through every stage of their careers.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Media Contact:

Will Link

rackspace@stantonprm.com