TappAlpha Expands Growth + Income ETF Platform with TMGN, Bringing Tax-Efficient Income to the Cboe Magnificent 10 Index





SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its recent milestone of surpassing $500 million in assets under management, TappAlpha today announced the launch of the TappAlpha Cboe Magnificent 10 Growth & Daily Income ETF (TMGN), a new ETF designed to provide exposure to the Cboe Magnificent 10 Index (MGTN Index) while applying TappAlpha's daily options-based growth + income strategy.

TMGN, listed on Cboe BZX Equities Exchange, expands TappAlpha's growing Growth + Income ETF lineup, which seeks to help investors maintain core equity exposures, while simultaneously generating tax-efficient income through a disciplined options overlay.

At the center of many of today's biggest investment themes, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, and productivity growth, stands the Cboe Magnificent 10 Index, which includes Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies. The MGTN Index is equal-weighted and includes a fixed set of constituents, subject to change only following specific corporate actions.

Through a licensing agreement with Cboe Global Indices, LLC, TMGN is designed to provide investors exposure to these innovators while applying TappAlpha's options-based daily income framework.

"Growth + Income has resonated because investors don't want to choose between staying invested in the market and generating cash flow," said Si Katara, Founder and CEO of TappAlpha. "TMGN extends that philosophy to one of the market's most influential groups of companies."

“Investor demand for derivatives strategies tied to mega-cap growth companies, including the Cboe Magnificent 10 Index, has grown significantly alongside the adoption of short-dated index options as investors seek efficient ways to manage exposure and generate income. We’re pleased to see continued industry innovation that leverages Cboe’s breadth of capabilities, from derivatives and indexing to listings,” said Rob Hocking, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets.

Expanding the Growth + Income Platform

The TappAlpha lineup now includes:

TSPY – S&P 500 Growth & Daily Income ETF

TDAQ – Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF

TSYX – TSPY Lift ETF

TDAX – TDAQ Lift ETF

TMGN – Cboe Magnificent 10 Growth & Daily Income ETF





"We've had increasing conversations with investors looking for a Growth + Income solution focused on the market's largest growth companies," added Katara. "TMGN is a natural next step for the platform."

About TappAlpha

TappAlpha builds Growth + Income ETFs designed to help investors stay invested in the equity market while generating income. Through disciplined, rules-based strategies on core market exposures, the firm focuses on delivering practical outcomes for advisors and long-term investors.

Definitions and Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs identified on this site. This and other important information about TMGN (the “Fund”) are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting tappalphafunds.com or by calling (844) 403-2888. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

*The Cboe Magnificent 10 Index is an equal-weighted benchmark composed of 10 large-cap (i.e., $500 million or more in market capitalization) U.S.-listed technology and growth-oriented companies with listed options. The index is designed to capture price return exposure to firms selected for their scale, liquidity, and innovation leadership. The ten companies currently comprising MGTN are: Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Tesla Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Palantir Technologies, Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (each, a “Reference Asset,” together, the “Reference Assets”).

Portfolio Holdings: The Fund is expected to hold approximately equal-weight exposure to each of the following securities (approximately 10% each, subject to change): Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Investing in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, including MGTN options. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index, even though it does not own shares of companies in the Index. The Fund will have exposure to declines in the Index. The Fund is subject to potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical.

Even a slight delay in the execution of 0DTE trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. 0DTE options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. These risks may negatively impact the performance of the Fund.

The Cboe Magnificent 10 Index, values thereof, and related trademarks are the property of Cboe Global Indices, LLC and/or its affiliates (together, “Cboe”) and are used pursuant to a limited license. Cboe®, MGTN, and Magnificent 10℠ are trademarks of Cboe. Cboe provides the Cboe Magnificent 10 Index “as is” and users assume all risks of use.

TMGN is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Cboe, and Cboe makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, including without limitation (i) with respect to TMGN, (ii) to any person with a financial interest in or derived from TMGN, (iii) to any person regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in TMGN particularly, and/or (iv) the ability of the Cboe Magnificent 10 Index to track the performance of any aspect or segment of the market. Cboe has no obligation or liability in connection with any of the foregoing. The performance of TMGN is solely dependent on TappAlpha’s discretion.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

For Media Inquires:

Contact TappAlpha

info@tappalpha.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7022236a-2f30-4512-a479-9858f56241e3