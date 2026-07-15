Capital IP Investment Partners Announces Expanded Investment in Onspring Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital IP Investment Partners (“Capital IP”) today announced that it made an additional strategic investment in Onspring Technologies, LLC in 2025, deepening a partnership that began with Capital IP’s initial investment in the company in 2023.

Onspring is a Kansas City-based provider of no-code software solutions for governance, risk, and compliance (“GRC”), serving a diverse and growing base of Fortune 500 enterprise customers with a platform consistently rated among the best in its category by independent research firms.

“We made our initial investment in Onspring in 2023 because we believed they had built something truly differentiated in a market that only continues to grow in strategic importance,” said Aron Dantzig, Managing Partner of Capital IP. “Our decision to invest further in 2025 reflects the confidence we have in Chad, Chris, and the entire Onspring team, and the continued momentum we have seen in the business.”

“Capital IP has been an invaluable partner in helping Onspring achieve a vision for the future that would not have been achievable without them,” said Chad Kreimendahl, Founder and CEO of Onspring. “Our goal to reaccelerate growth was shortened from years to months. Capital IP was chosen to make our lives easier, and they have delivered in all the ways we had hoped. We are excited to continue building together.”

About Capital IP Investment Partners

Capital IP Investment Partners is a private investment firm specializing in flexible capital solutions for technology companies. Capital IP partners with businesses across SaaS and recurring revenue platforms, data and AI enablement, enterprise hardware, and fintech infrastructure, working directly with management teams, founders, and their venture and growth equity sponsors to deliver tailored financing that accelerates growth and preserves optionality. For more information, please see www.capitalip.com.

About Onspring Technologies

Onspring Technologies is a Kansas City-based provider of no-code GRC software, enabling organizations to centralize and automate their governance, risk, and compliance programs through an intuitive, highly configurable platform. Onspring serves a broad base of enterprise customers across more than 25 industries.