Kognitos Named Sample Vendor in Two Gartner® Hype Cycles as Enterprise AI Shifts from Prompts to Governed Execution

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor in the Context Graphs innovation profile in two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ publications: the Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026 and the Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2026.

Kognitos is one of a short list of vendors identified in the Context Graphs profile across both publications, alongside Microsoft, Palantir, Neo4j, Siemens, and Redis. This makes it the only neurosymbolic automation platform in a lineup otherwise composed of graph infrastructure and data platform providers.

For Kognitos, the recognition reflects the growing importance of AI architectures that enterprises can trust to run real operations. The company's neurosymbolic architecture combines natural language with deterministic execution, turning English as code business processes into governed automations that preserve business context, process history, decisions, and exceptions. Instead of relying on probabilistic reasoning to improvise across critical workflows, Kognitos executes work predictably while making every step traceable and auditable.

"Enterprise automation cannot be trusted if the business cannot understand how it works," said Binny Gill, Founder and CEO of Kognitos. "A core business process has rules, approvals, exceptions and accountability. AI needs to preserve all of that, not replace it with probability. We've always believed English as code should become governed, executable software, not just another prompt."

Context graphs and the need for enterprise memory

As enterprises move to deploy agentic AI at scale, the question of how AI systems remember, reason, and remain accountable has moved to the center of the conversation. Context graphs address this directly.

According to Gartner, context graphs are evolving structures that connect data, states, actions, and goals into a single graph used for agentic AI. Gartner further notes that context graphs extend knowledge graphs by capturing operational context, decision traces, governance metadata, and semantic meaning while preserving temporal and causal links to show why decisions were made and how reasoning unfolded.

Gartner identifies governance, auditability, and trust as key drivers of context graph adoption, noting that enterprises need to explain and audit AI agents' decisions and actions, and that context graphs provide traceable reasoning paths and data lineage that embeddings alone cannot capture.

Recognition across both AI builders and enterprise operators

The Hype Cycle for Agentic AI maps technologies shaping autonomous AI systems, while the Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning serves leaders building and governing predictive and generative AI. Kognitos' inclusion in the Context Graphs profile across both publications reflects the growing importance of architectures that combine AI reasoning with governance, explainability and operational execution.

As enterprises increasingly prioritize governance, traceability and trust in AI, Kognitos is already delivering these capabilities in production. Customers have reduced the average time from automation request to deployment from months to just three days, while logistics teams automate more than 50,000 transactions each month with up to a 98% reduction in manual data entry. In finance, fully traceable and reproducible workflows have reduced audit time by 97%, demonstrating how deterministic AI can deliver both operational efficiency and enterprise control.

Sources:

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026," Rajesh Kandaswamy, Leinar Ramos, Gary Olliffe, Tom Coshow, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, 2 April 2026.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2026," JC Martel, PhD, Afraz Jaffri, 8 May 2026.

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About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for deterministic, hallucination-free execution at enterprise scale. Built for finance, supply chain, and operations teams that cannot tolerate probabilistic errors, Kognitos turns tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, creating a dynamic system of record that enhances productivity and decision-making. Every workflow is readable, auditable, and governed in plain English, with humans in control of the logic that runs the business. With its patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams across hundreds of enterprise use cases. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, Prosperity7 Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Wipro Ventures.