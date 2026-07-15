AFC Commits $7 Million to a Senior Credit Facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (“AFC”) today announced that it has committed $7.0 million to a $25.0 million senior secured credit facility consisting of a term loan and a delayed draw term loan. As part of the financing, an affiliate lender of AFC committed an additional $5.0 million to the credit facility, totaling to a $12.0 million commitment across AFC and its affiliate. The proceeds from the credit facility, including $3.1 million funded by AFC at close, will be used to refinance the existing capital structure and support future growth through acquisitions for a leading outpatient behavioral health platform.

“We are pleased to support an experienced, founder-led management team in this transaction. Their platform provides comprehensive, evidence-based behavioral health services and is well positioned within a highly fragmented mental health industry,” said Daniel Neville, Chief Executive Officer of AFC. “This transaction demonstrates our continued ability to provide flexible, institutional capital to lower middle market companies as a BDC.”

The credit facility is secured by a lien on all assets of the borrower and has a four-year term. AFC holds approximately 28% of the total facility while AFC and its affiliate hold approximately 48% of the total facility.

About AFC

AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments typically ranging from $5 to $50 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit www.afcbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and performance of portfolio companies. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our portfolio companies’ future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, including their ability to implement investment strategies, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in AFC’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of AFC’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect AFC. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@afcbdc.com

Media Contact

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6530

TCG@DLPR.com