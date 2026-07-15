Base Markets Announces Full Launch of Multi-Asset CFD Brokerage Platform





EBENE, Mauritius, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new multi-asset broker built by industry veterans — USD 2 per side on FX, real execution, and withdrawals treated as part of the product. Regulated by the FSC Mauritius.

Base Markets today launched a new multi-asset CFD brokerage built on a simple idea: judge a broker on what clients actually pay, how their trades are executed, and whether they can get their money out — not on the size of its bonuses.

The brokerage industry has become very good at selling the image of trading. Expensive events, oversized bonuses, headline spreads with no liquidity behind them. Base Markets was founded by a team with years inside established, regulated brokers to offer the alternative: transparent pricing, reliable execution, and real people when support is needed.

The pricing is the clearest signal of intent. Base charges USD 2 per side — USD 4 round turn per standard lot — on FX, from the first trade. Many raw-spread accounts charge around USD 7 round turn and hand part of it back later through rebates and volume tiers. Base skips the theatre and starts competitive.

"A broker should be able to build a good business without depending on poor client outcomes," said Alex Kolpokchi, Co-founder and CEO at Base Markets. "We're not trying to be the loudest broker in the market. We're building the one we always wished existed — clear on price, honest about execution, and as prepared to return your funds as we are to receive them."





Base runs on MetaTrader 5, with FX, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs, funding by card, bank transfer and crypto (USDT/USDC), and multilingual human support in English and Arabic. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and the company is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius.

At a glance

Pricing: $2 per side / $4 round turn per standard lot on FX, from the first trade — no rebate games

$2 per side / $4 round turn per standard lot on FX, from the first trade — no rebate games Platform: MetaTrader 5, desktop, web and mobile

MetaTrader 5, desktop, web and mobile Markets: Forex, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs

Forex, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs Funding: Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer and crypto (USDT/USDC); segregated client funds

Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer and crypto (USDT/USDC); segregated client funds Support: Responsive human support in English and Arabic

Responsive human support in English and Arabic Regulation: Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, licence No. GB25204723





Availability

Live and demo accounts are available now at basemarkets.com

About Base Markets

Base Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker built for active traders and serious partners who value substance over spectacle: clear pricing, reliable execution, proper funding and withdrawals, and responsive human support. Base Markets is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Mauritius under company number 223521 and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius under licence number GB25204723. Registered address: Silicon Avenue, The Cyberati Lounge, Ground Floor, The Catalyst, 40 Cybercity, 72201 Ebene, Mauritius.

Disclaimer: Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk to your capital, and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. CFDs may not be suitable for all investors; please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. Base Markets does not provide services to residents of the United States, Iran, Myanmar or North Korea.

Contact

Marketing

Base Markets

marketing@basemarkets.com

+44 1224 076 060

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83430f3d-eaa4-4e88-9ef6-f7583112e116

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02452e85-da11-4807-a2ad-d030661c601a