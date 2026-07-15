Glo Fiber Welcomes its 100,000th Customer

EDINBURG, Va., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), previously announced it has reached 100,000 fiber broadband customers. Marking the milestone, the Company recognized Sonnya and Steve White of Suffolk, Virginia, as its 100,000th customer. This achievement reflects Glo Fiber’s strong customer momentum and ongoing expansion of its 100% fiber optic internet service to homes and businesses across its footprint.

“We love the reliability of fiber internet with Glo Fiber,” said Sonnya White. “And the local service has been super friendly”.

“The 2 Gig service is incredibly fast, which makes a real difference when working from home,” said Steve White. “No matter how many devices are connected, we have the speed we need to do everything online without interruption.”

“Reaching 100,000 customers is a significant milestone that reflects both the strong demand for our services and the trust customers place in Glo Fiber,” said Ed McKay, President and CEO of Shentel. “We are proud to share this moment with a family in Suffolk, one of the many communities where we are delivering next-generation connectivity, and we remain focused on expanding our network, enhancing the customer experience, and driving long-term growth.”

Glo Fiber’s 100% fiber optic network is designed to deliver symmetrical download and upload speeds, enhanced reliability, and the capacity to support the increasing number of connected devices in today’s homes and businesses. The service includes straightforward pricing, no long-term contracts, and local customer support. To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 449,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The company owns an extensive regional network with more than 19,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Binder, Shentel

Lucas.Binder@emp.shentel.com

540-984-4800