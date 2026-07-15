IncQuery Rebrands Around Research Confidence as Consulting and Investment Teams Seek an Edge in an Increasingly AI-Driven World

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncQuery , a survey-based research partner purpose-built for private equity firms and consulting organizations, today unveiled Always Be Sure™, a new brand platform that reflects the company’s growth from a survey programming solution into an end-to-end primary research partner helping teams validate high-stakes business decisions.

As AI-generated research, deep research tools, web scraping, and synthetic data make it faster than ever to assemble polished market narratives, consulting, private equity, and strategy teams face a more important question: can the findings be trusted, validated and used to make high-stakes decisions? AI can surface hypotheses and synthesize existing information quickly, but it cannot create new proprietary evidence from real customers, competitors and experts. The challenge is no longer simply conducting survey research, but being sure that the research is feasible, fielded within the required timeline, and grounded in data from real respondents. With Always Be Sure™, IncQuery is aligning its brand around that need: helping teams move from objectives to defensible evidence faster by bringing collaborative survey technology, panel-neutral respondent sourcing, and hands-on research expertise into a single platform.

“Every major strategy, diligence or investment decision needs to rest on trustworthy data,” said Felipe Ochoa, CEO of IncQuery. “The question is whether teams can trust the research findings and make high-stakes decisions behind them. IncQuery has always helped teams move quickly, but speed alone is not the standard our clients are held to. They need to know the research can be done, that the right respondents can be reached, and that the evidence is rigorous enough to withstand scrutiny in a partner meeting, an investment committee discussion, or a client presentation. Always Be Sure™ is our promise that teams should not have to choose between moving fast and being right.”

IncQuery’s updated brand clarifies how clients already use the platform: not simply to program surveys, but to reduce uncertainty across the full research lifecycle, from feasibility and sourcing to fielding, quality control, and analysis. The company’s renewed focus is organized around three core pillars:

Do more in real time: Accelerate research workflows with an intuitive platform, AI-enabled drafting, real-time collaboration, instant data cuts, and streamlined analysis.

Accelerate research workflows with an intuitive platform, AI-enabled drafting, real-time collaboration, instant data cuts, and streamlined analysis. Verify the data: Strengthen confidence at every step with panel-neutral sourcing, multi-panel fielding, feasibility guidance, transparent visibility into respondents and sources, automated quality checks, and human-in-the-loop review.

Strengthen confidence at every step with panel-neutral sourcing, multi-panel fielding, feasibility guidance, transparent visibility into respondents and sources, automated quality checks, and human-in-the-loop review. Collaborate at any time: Access hands-on guidance, global support, and dedicated survey experts who understand the urgency, constraints and complexity of diligence and strategy work.





Demand is rising as AI-enabled research makes validation more important. IncQuery’s newly released report, The State of Primary Research in Consulting and Investment Research, found that 70% of respondents expect their primary research needs to increase over the next 12 months. But that growth is not coming at the expense of rigor: 63% ranked improving the quality of insights as their top future research priority, and 86% ranked it among their top three.

“The survey reinforces the same shift we see in our client work every day: teams need more research, but they also need more confidence in the evidence behind it,” Ochoa continued. “AI is changing the starting point for primary research by helping teams generate hypotheses quickly. But when everyone can access similar models and secondary information, the differentiated edge comes from new, proprietary evidence from customers, competitors, and experts. Our job is to help teams use technology to strengthen the research process, not shortcut it, so the findings they bring into high-stakes conversations are faster to produce, easier to verify, and strong enough to defend.”

IncQuery's rebrand is supported by updated messaging, a refreshed visual identity, and continued investment in product capabilities that help consulting, private equity, and strategy teams assess feasibility, reach specialized respondents, conduct primary research, and analyze findings with greater speed, clarity, and confidence. The full report, The State of Primary Research in Consulting and Investment Research, is available now.

About IncQuery

IncQuery helps leading consulting, private equity, and enterprise teams turn complex business questions into decision-grade primary research. The company combines collaborative survey technology, expert research guidance, and flexible respondent sourcing to help clients reach specialized audiences, strengthen data quality, and move from research objectives to actionable insights faster. Founded in 2016, IncQuery supports high-stakes diligence, strategy, and market intelligence projects where speed matters, but confidence matters more. Learn more at incquery.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for IncQuery

michael@broadsheetcomms.com