ASUS Expands its Versatile ChromeOS Lineup in the US with Chromebook CM15 and CM32 Detachable

Fremont, CA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the US availability of the ASUS Chromebook CM15 and ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, expanding its ChromeOS lineup with devices built for everyday productivity, mobility, and durability. Powered by the efficient the MediaTek™ Kompanio 540 processor, both devices feature long battery life, access to Google AI Pro tools, and military-grade toughness — making them reliable options for students and on-the-go professionals.

Chromebook CM15

ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505CM4A)

The ASUS Chromebook CM15 is a budget-friendly 15.6-inch laptop powered by the MediaTek™ Kompanio 540 processor, with support for up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of battery lifei for smooth daily computing. Its portable, 3.26lbs. chassis is complemented by a 180° lay-flat hinge for flexible use, while a built-in webcam privacy shutter provides added peace of mind. The expansive FHD wide-viewing-angle display is paired with ergonomically repositioned I/O ports placed along the upper left edge — a layout that keeps cables routed away from the mousing area and reduces desk clutter for a more comfortable workspace. Connectivity includes HDMI and dual USB-C ports, ensuring easy support for external displays and accessories. The ASUS Chromebook CM15’s eco-conscious construction incorporates 30% recycled plastics and sustainable packaging, and it’s built for longevity with easy-service components and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durabilityii.

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206DM4A)

The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable features an Arm-based MediaTek™ Kompanio 540 processor with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of battery lifeiii, delivering efficient performance for study, work, and entertainment. Its lightweight, 1.41lbs. 2-in-1 design transitions easily between laptop and tablet modes, paired with a detachable keyboard and magnetic stand that adjusts to multiple angles for versatile on-the-go use. The bright, 12.1-inch, 2.5K 120Hz touchscreen offers crisp visuals and is protected by Corning Gorilla® Glass for added durability. Connectivity includes fast WiFi 6. Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, an audio combo jack, and a pogo-pin interface for the keyboard. A 5MP front-facing camera and a 5MP world-facing camera offer clear video calls and effortless content capture.

The best of ChromeOS

Every eligible ASUS Chromebook CM15 and ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable comes with a three-month trial of Google AI Pro and 5TB of cloud storage at no extra costiv. Users can boost productivity and creativity with Nano Banana image generation and enjoy access to Veo as well as Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more. Popular apps for streaming, gaming, creating, and staying organized — including Netflix, Adobe Lightroom, Zoom, and Microsoft 365v — are all available on Google Playvi. ChromeOS features automatic updates and benefits from built-in virus protection, seamlessly keeping itself safe, secure, and always up to date. It’s also engineered around the rock-solid security of a personal Google Account, so the user’s private documents, emails, photos, and confidential data are always kept safe.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505CM4A), starting at $269.99, is now available for purchase online at Amazon (CM1505CM4A-AS44 / CM1505CM4A-AS88).

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206DM4A), priced at $579.00, is now available for purchase online at Best Buy. An additional configuration (CM3206DM4A-WS44), offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available at Walmart during mid-Q3 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505CM4A) Product Page: https://us.asus.click/chromebookcm15pr

ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505CM4A) Where to Buy:

· CM1505CM4A-AS44: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GWKNSXM6

· CM1505CM4A-AS88: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GWKJYZWH

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206DM4A) Product Page: https://us.asus.click/chromebookcm32pr

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206DM4A) Where to Buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/asus-cm32-12-1-2-5k-2-in-1-touchscreen-chromebook-mediatek-kompanio-540-2025-8gb-memory-128gb-storage-fog-silver/JJGHGS3L85/sku/6672665

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

i Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications, and environment, among other factors.

ii The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty.

iii Based on Chromium OS power Load Test. Battery performance is based on a mix of standby, web browsing and other uses. Charging time requires the battery to be at least 5% charged, with the device inactive and using the included charger. Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications, and environment, among other factors.

iv $59.97 value, for a limited time only. The Google AI Pro trial offer is available to eligible users with the purchase and activation of an eligible Chromebook. This offer is limited to users in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States. Redeem the offer by January 31, 2026 at 11:59pm PT. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. $19.99/month at offer end. Cancel anytime. Gemini in Google AI Pro and Gemini for Gmail, Docs, and more are only available for ages 18+. Gemini for Gmail, Docs and more is available in select languages. See g.co/chromebook/google-ai-pro-3-month-offer for full terms. Results for illustrative purposes. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy. Feature availability varies based on language.

v Additional functionality available with a Microsoft 365® subscription. Microsoft, Excel, and PowerPoint are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

vi Internet connection required. Google, Google Play, Chrome and Chromebook are trademarks of Google LLC.

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Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Z60B7v7iEA8