Four New myCUmortgage Partnerships Span Coast to Coast

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four credit unions from across the country have partnered with myCUmortgage to utilize its suite of comprehensive mortgage solutions and industry expertise. myCUmortgage is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

myCUmortgage’s new partnerships in the second quarter of 2026 include:

America’s Christian Credit Union – Glendora, Calif.

Chartway Credit Union – Virginia Beach, Va.

First Financial Federal Credit Union of Maryland – Sparks Glencoe, Md.

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union – Bellevue, Wash.

Together, these new partnerships represent 398,000 credit union members and $5.34 billion in assets.

“myCUmortgage is keenly focused on identifying and creating partnerships with credit unions that are passionate about helping their members with homeownership,” said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. “We are excited to provide our resources and expertise to these four credit unions as they continue to establish themselves as their members’ trusted mortgage and financial partner.”

Over the last 25 years, myCUmortgage has helped hundreds of credit union partners become monster mortgage movers with our comprehensive suite of home loan products and mortgage servicing solutions. These four new partners will benefit from several myCUmortgage products and services, including conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

For more information, contact:

Bob Sadowski, APR

877.912.8009 x7276

RSadowski@myCUmortgage.com