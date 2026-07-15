Sapphire Technologies Secures Turboexpander Order from Tulip Compression for Pressure Energy Recovery Project in India

CYPRESS, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies , developer and manufacturer of modular power generation and cooling solutions, announced it has secured an order for its FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander systems from Tulip Compression Private Limited , an authorized product distributor based in New Delhi, India. The systems will be installed at a regulating station operated by a leading natural gas infrastructure company in India.

The order marks the next step in the companies’ collaboration to improve the efficiency of India’s natural gas infrastructure through pressure energy recovery. As India expands its gas network to support industrial growth, urban development, and energy access, pipeline operators and distribution companies are evaluating strategies to improve asset productivity and network efficiency. With Sapphire’s proprietary equipment and Tulip’s project execution capabilities, pressure letdown points throughout the gas network can be transformed into distributed energy generation assets that improve operational efficiency and unlock additional revenue from existing infrastructure.

Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander is designed to capture energy lost during pressure reduction processes and convert it into reliable, no-combustion electricity without interrupting gas operations. By integrating this technology into natural gas infrastructure, operators can improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and create new value from transmission and distribution assets.

“India is one of the world’s most important growth markets for natural gas infrastructure, and the planned network expansion creates a meaningful opportunity to recover pressure energy that would otherwise be lost,” said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies. “This order with Tulip Compression reflects the next phase of our collaboration and demonstrates how pressure energy recovery can help operators improve efficiency, strengthen project economics, and get more value from infrastructure already in place.”

The deployment will support the natural gas infrastructure operator, which serves transportation, residential, commercial, and industrial users. As demand for reliable energy solutions grows, energy recovery technologies can help strengthen infrastructure while improving the economics and sustainability of gas networks.

“Tulip Compression is committed to bringing innovative technologies to India’s natural gas sector,” said R.K Sachdeva, Director of Tulip Compression Private Limited. “Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander offers a practical way for gas infrastructure operators to generate no-combustion electricity from pressure energy that is already present in the system. We are pleased to move our collaboration forward with this project.”

The order follows Sapphire and Tulip’s previously announced strategic partnership to advance energy recovery solutions across India.

About Sapphire Technologies

‍Sapphire Technologies develops and manufactures modular power generation and cooling solutions for data centers, gas infrastructure, and utilities. Since 2021, Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpanders have been deployed in the energy sector to convert pressure energy from gas infrastructure into electricity and cooling. Scalable from kilowatt- to megawatt-class installations, Sapphire’s systems help infrastructure owners quickly add new power and cooling capacity, improve operational efficiency, lower electricity costs, reduce emissions, and create new revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.sapphiretechnologies.com.

About Tulip Compression Private Limited

Tulip Compression Private Limited (TCPL) is a leading solution provider in the energy sector, with its origins rooted in the natural gas industry. Steered by a management team with over 20 years of experience, the company has earned the trust of the industry through its unwavering commitment to product safety and operational efficiency. TCPL’s expertise includes packaging of reciprocating equipment, lifecycle equipment maintenance, consulting in the energy and related industries, and leveraging AI for diagnostics and monitoring insights. Focused on industrial growth, TCPL emphasizes the principle of ongoing innovation, continually expanding its portfolio with new solutions, such as recent advancements in hydrogen, to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Sapphire Technologies

sapphiretechnologies@kitehillpr.com