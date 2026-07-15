KraneShares Launches Photonic & Optical ETF (NYSE: LUMA)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technology strategies, today announced the launch of the KraneShares Photonic and Optical ETF (Ticker: LUMA) on the New York Stock Exchange.

LUMA seeks to provide exposure to both public and private companies worldwide that build optical interconnects, transceivers, fiber-optic cables, and other light-based infrastructure that can move vast amounts of data at the speed of light, powering the modern digital economy. LUMA is actively managed with stock selection in both public and private markets to capture the momentum of the AI buildout and the growing need for super-high-capacity data transfers.

“We believe that the buildout of the global AI ecosystem will demand more connectivity that is faster than what has historically been available. We are launching LUMA to help global investors allocate to this exciting and important part of the global AI ecosystem,” said Jonathan Krane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. “Because we believe there is significant innovation ahead in the photonic sciences, we also intend to have LUMA invest in a select group of privately held companies that we believe have the potential to transform the industry.”

“The total addressable market (TAM) for AI networking infrastructure is expected to reach over $150 billion by 2028; a 9x expansion from today1,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “We are pleased to offer investors the opportunity to participate in this potential growth through an ecosystem approach designed to capture the global photonic and optical AI infrastructure value-chain. LUMA is a welcome addition to our growing suite of emerging technology ETFs.”

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world’s most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies, China’s dynamic capital markets, carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

For LUMA top 10 holdings, risks, standard performance, and other fund information, please click here.

Citation:

1. “Optical Networking: The next mega trend in AI infrastructure,” Goldman Sachs, as of April 17th, 2026.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://www.kraneshares.com/etf/luma. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the potential loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, especially the Technology Sector, Communications Services Sector, and companies focused on Artificial Intelligence and Technology.

International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.

The Fund may invest in private companies. Private companies involve greater risks than investments in securities of companies that have traded publicly on an exchange for extended periods of time. Investments in these companies are generally less liquid than investments in securities issued by public companies and may be difficult for the Fund to value. The Fund may invest in IPOs. Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund's performance will generally decrease.

The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund is non-diversified.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com