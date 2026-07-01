KraneShares China Fund (NYSE: KSTR) Up +71.70% Year-To-Date

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares today announced that its China ETF, the KraneShares China Technology & Semiconductor STAR 50 Index ETF (NYSE: KSTR)*, returned +71.70% year-to-date (YTD) and +131.80% over the past year as of June 30th, 2026.1

For KSTR's standard performance and performance as of most recent month-end click here.

KSTR is a China ETF that provides exposure to the 50 largest companies listed on China's Science & Technology board: The STAR Market. China's STAR Market is often likened to a Nasdaq-style venue for its focus on next-generation technology and strategic emerging industries.

Top KSTR holdings include AI-chip manufacturer Cambricon Technologies (9.55% of KSTR net assets2), memory- and interconnect-chip designer Montage Technology (8.72% of KSTR net assets2), and semiconductor equipment maker Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (7.88% of KSTR net assets2).

For KSTR's top ten holdings click here.

According to Bloomberg data, KSTR has a 92.71% allocation to the "Information Technology" Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector.2 At the sub-industry level, 60.04% is allocated to "Semiconductors", with another 24.21% in "Semiconductor Materials & Equipment".2

“We are pleased by KSTR's performance over the past year, especially in 2026,” said Brendan Ahern, KraneShares' CIO. "KSTR has demonstrated that China's semiconductor industry is a beneficiary of the AI data center buildout, similar to the US, Taiwan, and South Korea."

"There is an insatiable demand for AI chips right now, yet global supply is not keeping up, which is causing prices in markets like Taiwan and South Korea to increase rapidly,” said Derek Yan, CFA, KraneShares' Senior Investment Strategist. "China's role in the global semiconductor trade is accelerating, helping to fulfill this demand while providing a high-quality, cost-effective alternative. We believe KSTR is a compelling tool to capture the next phase of semiconductor demand."

Additional notable KSTR holdings from the "Semiconductor" and "Semiconductor Materials & Equipment" sub-industries include Biwin Storage Technology (5.64% of KSTR net assets2), a China-based NAND flash and memory storage manufacturer; Yuanjie Semiconductor Technology (5.07% of KSTR net assets2), a semiconductor maker; and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (4.08% of KSTR net assets2), a manufacturer of semiconductor wafer foundry products.

For more information on the KraneShares China Technology & Semiconductor STAR 50 Index ETF (NYSE: KSTR)* and its innovative structure, please visit our China ETF page.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will acculturate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please visit kraneshares.com/etf/kstr.

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world’s most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies, including humanoid robotics and physical AI, China’s dynamic capital markets, carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

*Currently, the Fund trades under the name KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF. On or around July 20th, the fund's name will change to KraneShares China Technology & Semiconductor STAR 50 Index ETF, according to the Fund's prospectus.

Citations:

Data from Bloomberg as of 6/30/2026. Performance figures are based on Fund NAV (Net asset value). Data and holding weight percentages from Bloomberg as of 6/29/2026.





Definitions:

Interconnect-chip: A specialized integrated circuit that manages high-speed data communication between processors, memory, and other components in systems such as servers and data centers.

Semiconductor Wafers: Thin, circular slices of crystalline silicon that serve as the base material on which integrated circuits are fabricated through lithography and other micro‑fabrication processes.

NAND Flash Storage: A type of non-volatile semiconductor memory that stores data in densely packed cells and retains information even when power is removed, commonly used in SSDs, USB drives, and mobile devices.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: https://www.kraneshares.com/etf/kstr. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

The Chinese economy is an emerging market, vulnerable to domestic and regional economic and political changes, often showing more volatility than developed markets. Companies face risks from potential government interventions, and the export-driven economy is sensitive to downturns in key trading partners, impacting the Fund. U.S.-China tensions raise concerns over tariffs and trade restrictions, which could harm China’s exports and the Fund. China’s regulatory standards are less stringent than in the U.S., resulting in limited information about issuers. Tax laws are unclear and subject to change, potentially impacting the Fund and leading to unexpected liabilities for foreign investors. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund’s performance will generally decrease.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. KSTR is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

Contact:

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info@kraneshares.com