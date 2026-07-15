Healthcare, Financial Services, and Public Sector Industries Face Greatest Risks in Shadow AI and Data Sovereignty, New Nutanix Data Shows

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today unveiled new regulated industry data from its eighth annual Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report shared earlier this year. Serving as a deep-dive companion to the global report, the Healthcare, Financial Services, and Public Sector industry reports reveal how organizations are adapting infrastructure strategies to support growing AI adoption.

Nutanix’s ECI survey indicates that enterprise AI adoption is accelerating across healthcare, financial services, and public sector organizations, but many reported that their infrastructure is not ready to run these workloads at scale. The report identified concerns around shadow AI risks, data sovereignty, compliance, and organizational silos as organizations work to modernize hybrid multicloud environments for AI applications.

While Nutanix’s global ECI survey illustrated a baseline of challenges with AI infrastructure readiness among IT decision-makers, these new analyses reveal that the pressure is significantly magnified within these highly regulated sectors. Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating rapidly across healthcare, financial services, and public sector organizations, yet IT leaders in these fields report a much sharper infrastructure deficit. Because of strict regulatory mandates, these specific industries face heightened exposure to shadow AI risks and data sovereignty violations compared to the global average, transforming generic organizational silos into critical compliance vulnerabilities as they attempt to modernize hybrid multicloud environments.

“Organizations across every industry are working to move their AI projects from experimentation to delivering real business value, but the infrastructure requirements vary significantly depending on sector and workload,” said Thomas Cornely, EVP of Product Management at Nutanix. “The one consistent factor is a need for infrastructure and operating models that deliver flexibility, resiliency, and security to run both traditional and AI-powered applications at scale.”

The rise of shadow AI, when employees or business units use AI tools outside approved IT governance or security oversight, is an ongoing concern that highlights governance gaps in these highly regulated industries. Additionally, organizational silos between business units and IT teams add to the potential complexity of AI use and governance.

Key findings from this year’s report by industry, based on survey responses, include:

Healthcare: AI Innovation Must Balance Security and Compliance

As healthcare organizations transition AI workloads directly to the bedside, application containerization has become foundational to supporting this innovation by providing secure, portable environments that eliminate cloud latency and protect data sovereignty. However, balancing these modern deployments with general on-premises infrastructure readiness remains the industry's primary operational hurdle.

According to the Nutanix ECI Healthcare Report, 72% of healthcare IT leaders cite data sovereignty as a top infrastructure priority.

Data from the Nutanix study reveals that 83% of healthcare organizations view unauthorized "shadow AI" tools as a critical business and data risk.

The Nutanix ECI study revealed the top AI applications or capabilities healthcare organizations expect to use within the next three years include generative AI (62%), agentic AI or autonomous agents (57%), and predictive analytics or machine learning models (55%).



AI adoption in healthcare is accelerating, driven by the need to improve operational efficiency, enhance patient outcomes, and support innovation in both clinical and administrative workflows. However, challenges such as infrastructure readiness, shadow AI, and operational barriers remain significant. Containers are playing a key role as healthcare organizations seek to support innovation while protecting sensitive patient data and meeting regulatory requirements.

"As we expand facilities and scale modern applications, our underlying infrastructure must deliver localized performance and resilience without compromising patient data privacy. Healthcare organizations are feeling increasing pressure to support AI workloads while ensuring governance, security, and operational consistency across the environment. To enable AI safely at the point of care, organizations must break down silos, align technology and clinical workflows, and maintain clear control over how sensitive data is managed. Utilizing a hybrid approach, anchored by Nutanix, can help lean IT teams simplify operations while balancing innovation, compliance, and performance."

— Benjamin Urquhart, Chief Technology Officer, Five Horizons Health Services

Download the complete Nutanix Healthcare Enterprise Cloud Index Report to explore the full findings.

Financial Services: Resilience and Governance Drive AI Strategies

Financial institutions are aggressively deploying AI to optimize everything from core systems to edge operations, including in-branch personalization, customer service, anomaly detection, and more. However, strict data sovereignty requirements are forcing a shift toward secure, hybrid cloud architectures.

The Nutanix Financial Services ECI Report found that 86% of financial sector executives believe unmanaged shadow AI tools introduce severe business risk.

Research from the Nutanix study indicates that 62% of financial services IT leaders expect conversational and agentic AI to materially improve customer or employee experiences.

According to Nutanix’s report, 90% of financial services IT leaders report AI is meaningfully accelerating container adoption.



While financial services organizations continue to improve infrastructure to support AI adoption, data protection and other concerns limit public cloud use to just 62% despite 79% citing data sovereignty as a high priority or must-have factor. Containers and hybrid infrastructure are emerging as critical components needed for scaling AI responsibly to support high-performance workloads from core systems to the edge, including in-branch personalization, point-of-sale anomaly detection, and predictive ATM maintenance.

“AI has the potential to transform how we support our families in the homebuying journey, but to truly deliver on that promise, we must bridge the gap between innovation and operational reality. By leveraging agentic AI within a secure, hybrid environment, we are streamlining our mortgage processes while maintaining the high standards of governance and trust our customers expect. This approach allows us to scale our technology footprint with the flexibility needed to stay ahead in a highly regulated industry.”

— Dr. Caleb Ondrusek, EVP Technology and Innovation, Fairway Home Mortgage

Access the complete Nutanix Financial Services Enterprise Cloud Index for detailed industry benchmarks.

Public Sector: Modernization Efforts Accelerate Amid Infrastructure Challenges

Faced with a dual mandate to advance mission outcomes and safeguard public data, government agencies are turning to application containerization to improve the speed, scalability, and security of their AI workloads, even as organizational silos increase the risk of unmanaged shadow AI.

Government and education IT leaders surveyed in the Nutanix Public Sector Report overwhelmingly agree (91%) that unvetted AI usage creates severe mission and security risks.

A key takeaway from the Nutanix ECI research is that 73% of public sector infrastructure is currently unready to run complex AI workloads on-premises.

Findings from the Nutanix industry study indicate that 87% of public sector technology leaders expect their reliance on application containerization to scale up over the next three years.



The findings show that public sector organizations, including federal, state, and local governments, K-12, and higher education, are incorporating AI into business operations ranging from benefits eligibility to fraud detection. Yet, they are facing barriers in infrastructure readiness, workforce capability, and governance. This drives the urgent need for public sector IT leaders to build modernized hybrid infrastructure that can support the growing needs of this diverse industry.

"Our people are our greatest asset, and they're naturally drawn to tools that help them serve our community better. At the City of Seguin, we embrace AI as a force multiplier for that mission. But enthusiasm without guardrails creates risk, and shadow AI isn't just a security concern; it's a governance gap. Our focus has been on modernizing our infrastructure and building the culture and clear digital policies that channel our team's innovation energy in the right direction, so our staff can innovate confidently within a secure, compliant framework that works for the mission, not against it.”

— Shane McDaniel, Chief Information Officer, City of Seguin, Texas

Read the full findings in the Nutanix Public Sector Enterprise Cloud Index Report .

For the eighth consecutive year, Nutanix commissioned a global research study to assess the state of cloud adoption, containerization, and GenAI application deployment. Conducted in November 2025 by Wakefield Research, the survey gathered responses from 1,600 cloud, IT, and engineering executives with at least a manager-level title. Respondents represent organizations with 500 or more employees across Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more about the report and findings, please download the full eighth annual ECI report or industry specific reports here .

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About Nutanix

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