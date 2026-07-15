Project Worldwide Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment to Fuel Next Phase of Agency Growth

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Worldwide , the employee-owned alliance of leading independent creative and experiential marketing agencies, today announced a comprehensive evolution of its corporate leadership structure. Championed by the Board of Directors and agency leaders, the restructuring stands in contrast to traditional holding company consolidation to proactively align executive portfolios with the shifting demands of the marketing and technology landscapes.

"Change is a constant in any healthy organization, and our primary responsibility to our people and our clients is to ensure our operating model stays fully aligned with where the industry is heading," said Chris Meyer , Global CEO of Project Worldwide. "By strategically concentrating our executive talent, we are clearing paths for proven leaders to dedicate 100% of their specialized energy toward high-impact zones. This ensures Project remains exceptionally agile, client-centric, and ready to capitalize on market opportunity."

The realignment concentrates executive focus across three pivotal zones: operational scale, network-wide creative collaboration, and integrated brand ecosystems. Key leadership appointments include:

Edward Scott elevated to Project Worldwide President : Currently serving as COO for both GPJ and Project Worldwide, Scott will step into the role of President. A proven internal and industry leader with a deep operational understanding of the Alliance, Scott succeeds Matt Statman and will guide Project's next chapter of scaled growth. GPJ will immediately initiate a global search for a new Global COO for GPJ.

: Currently serving as COO for both and Project Worldwide, Scott will step into the role of President. A proven internal and industry leader with a deep operational understanding of the Alliance, Scott succeeds Matt Statman and will guide Project's next chapter of scaled growth. GPJ will immediately initiate a global search for a new Global COO for GPJ. Matt Statman named Global Chief Creative Officer : Transitioning from the presidency, Statman assumes the newly defined role of Global CCO while returning his primary operational focus to Motive , the agency he founded, as CEO. Rather than centralizing creative output, Statman’s mandate is to act as an amplification layer, connecting entrepreneurial ideas, fostering cross-agency collaboration, and championing the network’s creative point of view across the industry.

: Transitioning from the presidency, Statman assumes the newly defined role of Global CCO while returning his primary operational focus to , the agency he founded, as CEO. Rather than centralizing creative output, Statman’s mandate is to act as an amplification layer, connecting entrepreneurial ideas, fostering cross-agency collaboration, and championing the network’s creative point of view across the industry. John Higgins takes on Hybrid Chief Growth Officer (CGO) role: Higgins, CEO of OS Studios , will lead an aggressive, collaborative framework across the Alliance to seamlessly market Project's integrated brand experience ecosystem.







"Returning to my creative roots at Motive while stepping into this expanded role for the network allows me to focus exactly where I can create the greatest value for our agencies and clients," said Matt Statman, Global Chief Creative Officer of Project Worldwide. "Our agency creative leaders will continue to completely own their unique work and client relationships. My goal as Global CCO isn't to centralize creativity from the top down, but to amplify it, unlocking a higher level of network-wide collaboration, inspiring big ambitions, and protecting the entrepreneurial spirit that sets Project apart."

Supporting these alignments, Marcelle Hampton transitions to full-time Chief of Staff to the CEO to drive cross-functional operational efficiency. In the APAC region, Ben Taylor aligns with GPJ’s global structure as Managing Director, APAC, while continuing his role as regional CEO for Project Worldwide.

"Project Worldwide’s strength is rooted in the distinct entrepreneurial spirit, expertise and independence of our 13 alliance agencies," said Edward Scott, incoming President of Project Worldwide. "Stepping into this new capacity is an incredible opportunity to globally scale our offerings by removing friction, accelerating collaboration, and delivering seamless, integrated value for our clients without diluting the unique agency cultures that define us."

All other corporate executive roles remain unchanged, with Judy Skiles (CFO), Eva Miller (CPO), Marc Cracco (CIO), Sharon Napier (Senior Advisor, Global Strategic Alliances), Ben Taylor (APAC CEO) and Rasheed Sait (CGO, India/South Asia) continuing in their respective positions.

For more information, please visit: www.project.com

About Project:

Project Worldwide is a global network of 13 agencies, 45 offices, and 2,300 creative allies united by Hyperconnected Creativity™. The alliance helps brands build meaningful brand experiences by connecting expertise across marketing, communications, entertainment, strategy, and innovation. Through collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking, Project agencies deliver bold ideas that challenge conventions and drive real impact for clients worldwide. Visit us at project.com .

Media Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c3c6443-d659-4cde-8501-41e56152b393