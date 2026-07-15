MoneySimpler Launches High-Profit Strategy Copy Trading System for Stocks, Forex, and Gold Markets

New York City, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler today announced the launch of its Copy Trading platform for the stock, forex, and gold markets, further expanding its automated trading services. Users can select trading strategies based on their investment goals and start copy trading with a single click, making participation in global financial markets simpler and more efficient.

In recent years, global stock, foreign exchange, and gold markets have been continuously affected by factors such as interest rate policies, economic data, and geopolitics, leading to increasing market volatility. Faced with this ever-changing market environment, more and more investors are turning their attention to smarter and more convenient trading methods.

Copy trading has developed rapidly in response to this market demand. Compared to independently researching the market and developing trading plans, investors can choose different trading strategies based on their own investment goals and participate in the market through automatic copy strategies, making the trading process simpler and more convenient.





Leveraging its core strengths of compliant operation, mature strategies, and transparent mechanisms, Money Simpler has gained recognition from numerous industry researchers and mainstream financial media, becoming a preferred intelligent trading platform for global investors seeking diversified asset allocation.

What is MoneySimpler strategy copy trading?

MoneySimpler strategy copy trading is an automated trading method. Investors do not need to perform market analysis or develop trading plans themselves. Instead, they can browse different trading strategies offered by the platform and choose a suitable strategy to copy based on their investment goals.

Once the strategy starts running, the system will automatically execute trades according to the copied trading strategy. The entire process requires no frequent manual intervention, making investing simpler and reducing the impact of emotional fluctuations on trading decisions.

How do I get started using the MoneySimpler strategy to replicate trades?

No professional trading experience is required; you can get started in just 3 simple steps.

Register an Account

Go to the MoneySimpler website to complete registration . New users can receive a $50 trial credit and a $10 new user bonus.

Choose a Copy Strategy

Browse the different trading strategies offered by the platform. Consider your risk appetite, historical performance, and investment goals to choose a copy strategy that suits you.

Start Copy Trading with One Click

After confirming your strategy, you can start copy trading. The system will automatically execute trades according to the selected strategy. Users can view their account and transaction history at any time.

Why are more and more investors choosing to copy trading?

In the face of rapidly changing global financial markets, not every investor has enough time to research market trends or continuously monitor trading opportunities. Copy trading automates the execution of established strategies, allowing investors to participate in the market more easily while reducing the learning curve associated with complex operations.

For novice investors looking to improve trading efficiency, copy trading lowers the barrier to entry; for experienced investors, it allows for more flexible asset allocation using different strategies, making the investment process more efficient.

What are the advantages of MoneySimpler strategy copy trading?

One-click strategy copying: Quickly start copying trades without having to create complex trading plans yourself.

Multiple market coverage: Supports stock, forex, and gold markets to meet different investment needs.

AI-powered automated trading: The system automatically runs according to the selected strategy, reducing manual intervention.

24/7 market monitoring: Continuously monitors market changes and automatically executes trades that meet the strategy's criteria.

Transparent trading records: Users can view trading information and account activity at any time, making it easier to understand the strategy's performance.

Looking ahead

MoneySimpler will continue to drive innovation in AI-powered automated trading technology, constantly optimizing the trading experience to enable more investors to participate in the global financial markets in a simpler and more efficient way, and explore long-term investment strategies that suit them.

What is MoneySimpler?