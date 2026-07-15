25 Roth Scholars Begin 4-H Leadership Academy to Turn Ideas Into Community Action

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4-H Leadership Academy welcomes its second class of Roth Scholars, with 25 young leaders from Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Ohio beginning a two-year leadership experience where they will tackle community challenges, build relationships with mentors and industry leaders, and develop skills that make them Beyond Ready for work and life.

Through hands-on projects, mentorship and leadership development, Roth Scholars move from ideas to action. Each scholar will explore a real challenge in their community and develop a research-based project that builds skills in communication, problem-solving, collaboration and community engagement.

The 2026 Roth Scholars were selected through five land-grant universities:

Auburn University : Charlotte Bell, Brianna McCollum, Emma Mullins, Carolina Hoffmann, and Madisyn King

: Charlotte Bell, Brianna McCollum, Emma Mullins, Carolina Hoffmann, and Madisyn King Rutgers University : Aditi Anand, Raima Bera, Rylie Fellin, Ethan Karuru, and Aily Wei

: Aditi Anand, Raima Bera, Rylie Fellin, Ethan Karuru, and Aily Wei The Ohio State University : Jaina Cormack, Traigh McCollough, Addison (Addi) Sloan, Kendall Wild, and Sadie Wilhelmy

: Jaina Cormack, Traigh McCollough, Addison (Addi) Sloan, Kendall Wild, and Sadie Wilhelmy University of Idaho : Ryan Povey, Savannah Hauser, Zia Izzard, Grace Wangeman, and Elena Bean

: Ryan Povey, Savannah Hauser, Zia Izzard, Grace Wangeman, and Elena Bean University of Minnesota: Audric Gotz, Avery Joyer, Greta Hemingsen, Karissia Wolters, and Molly Albers

Over the next two years, these 4-H’ers will work alongside mentors, university faculty and peers while building connections with researchers, business leaders and civic partners. Together, they will explore challenges in their communities and develop research-based projects that address real needs close to home.

"The 4-H Leadership Academy gives young people the opportunity to explore complex issues, learn from experts and turn ideas into action," said Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council. "Together with our land-grant university partners, we're preparing Roth Scholars to be Beyond Ready by equipping them with the confidence, experiences and relationships they'll carry into college, careers and a lifetime of leadership."

Founded through the vision and generosity of entrepreneur and philanthropist Joel Roth, the 4-H Leadership Academy reflects his belief that young people are capable of solving society's most pressing challenges when given opportunities to learn, lead and serve. Although Roth passed away in 2025, his vision continues through every class of scholars who step forward to strengthen their communities through leadership and service.

As the inaugural class concludes its Leadership Academy experience, scholars are leaving a lasting mark in communities across the country. Their projects included:

Conducting career exploration events for youth in rural areas

Developing school-based therapy dog programs to support youth mental health

Expanding STEM learning opportunities for English language learners

Designing accessible coloring books for children with disabilities

Building community partnership to address food insecurity

Now, the newest Roth Scholars begin writing the next chapter.

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