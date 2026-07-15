Divi Resorts Launches Summer Sale Across Barbados & St. Maarten with Up to 40% Off and Exclusive Upgrades

CHAPEL HILL, NC, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divi Resorts has announced two limited-time offers on Barbados and St. Maarten stays, giving travelers the opportunity to save up to 40% on late summer and fall stays, each with an exclusive perk that goes beyond the discount.

The two offers reflect the distinct character of each destination: in Barbados, an exclusive daily breakfast upgrade at the only resort in St. Lawrence Gap that offers bed and breakfast packages; in St. Maarten, the flexibility to choose between a room-only escape or a complimentary upgrade to the upper-tier Premium All-Inclusive.

"Late summer and fall are two of our favorite seasons to experience the Caribbean, thanks to uncrowded beaches, exceptional value, and the signature warm hospitality our guests come back for year after year," says Divi Resorts President and COO, Marco Galaverna. "These two offers represent exactly what Divi stands for: real savings, valuable upgrades, and truly unique island experiences that anyone and everyone can appreciate."

DIVI SOUTHWINDS BEACH RESORT, BARBADOS

Bed, Breakfast & Beach Promotion: Save Up to 40% Off + Free B&B Upgrade. Book by August 5, 2026. Promo Code: BNB40

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort is the only resort in the St. Lawrence Gap that offers a Bed & Breakfast plan, and for a limited time, every booking includes that upgrade at no additional cost, alongside savings of up to 40% off. Guests receive a full daily beachfront breakfast included each morning of their stay, a perk that simply isn't available at surrounding properties on Barbados' celebrated south coast.

The value goes beyond breakfast. Divi Southwinds' spacious suites, many with full kitchens, give families and groups room and flexibility that standard hotel rooms can't offer. Set steps from Dover Beach and moments from the dining and nightlife of St. Lawrence Gap, it's an ideal base for travelers looking to experience the best of Barbados at an exceptional price.

Booking window: July 15 – August 5, 2026 Travel window: July 15 – October 31, 2026

DIVI LITTLE BAY BEACH RESORT & OCEANS AT DIVI LITTLE BAY, ST. MAARTEN

SXM, Your Way Promotion: Up to 40% Off Room-Only, or Book Signature All-Inclusive and Upgrade to Premium for Free. Book by July 31, 2026. Promo Code: SAVESXM

At Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay, guests choose how they experience St. Maarten. Travelers who prefer flexibility can lock in up to 40% off room-only stays and explore The Friendly Island on their own terms. Those who want the full resort experience can book a Signature All-Inclusive package and receive a complimentary upgrade to Premium All-Inclusive, which includes access to the resort's famous rooftop bar, Mix at Oceans, and Fort Amsterdam, its all-day café, at no additional charge. That means access to seven eateries, three pools, daily activities, and more, for much less.

Positioned on a private peninsula between Philipsburg and Simpson Bay, Divi Little Bay offers panoramic ocean views, multiple pools, and direct access to water sports. It's one of St. Maarten's most complete resort settings, at one of the season's best prices.

Booking window: July 15 – July 31, 2026 Travel window: August 3 – November 6, 2026

Both offers are available exclusively through direct bookings at www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Rates and availability are subject to change. Blackout dates may apply. Promotional pricing valid on new, direct bookings only. Booking direct also means access to optional travel insurance, the option to pay over time, discounts when bundling flights with room, and cashback rewards through The Guestbook.

About Divi Resorts

With over 50 years of experience, Divi Resorts is a trusted name in Caribbean hospitality, offering authentic, experience-driven vacations at properties across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com.

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