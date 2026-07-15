iAltA Launches Interro to Modernize Money Movement and Identity Infrastructure for Private Markets

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA Holdings, the private markets holding company, today announced the launch of Interro, a new technology company building the money-movement and identity infrastructure for private markets.

Interro was founded on a simple belief: institutional private capital deserves infrastructure purpose-built for its unique requirements. While private markets have modernized nearly every aspect of the investment lifecycle, the movement of capital still relies heavily on fragmented legacy systems that were not designed for today's scale, complexity, and regulatory demands.

“Every period of high growth in products and market participants in an industry produces infrastructure gaps that everyone see’s and no one fixes,” said iAltA co-founder Laurence A. Tosi. “The movement of money in private markets is that gap right now. It's a market on its way to $30 trillion, still running on manual wires, spreadsheets, and phone calls. The lack of infrastructure means billions of dollars in capital are delayed or uninvested, causing an enormous opportunity cost. Closing that gap takes a team that has experience building global payments infrastructure at scale, which is what we did together at Airbnb, where we built payments and treasury into a clear competitive differentiator. That's exactly the expertise that Logan and the Interro team bring to solve a similar problem in the much bigger market of alternative assets.”

Interro is the first payments platform designed specifically for high-value, multi-party, and compliance-heavy transactions. The company's unified infrastructure helps firms move and reconcile capital securely while verifying every participant involved in a transaction. Every payment carries embedded Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) before money moves. Client funds remain segregated, and transaction risk is isolated within Interro's operating framework.

"Private markets have evolved dramatically, but the infrastructure responsible for moving money has not evolved with it," said Logan Vander Linden, Chief Executive Officer of Interro. "Institutional private capital deserves infrastructure built specifically for its needs. Our team has seen firsthand what modern infrastructure can do at scale, and we're bringing those lessons to private markets to create a more secure, efficient, and transparent way for capital to move."

Interro was founded by a team of technology, payments, and capital markets veterans with decades of experience building infrastructure at some of the world's most influential companies. Vander Linden brings more than 15 years of experience across payments, partnerships, and operations, including leadership roles at Airbnb, Expedia, and Digital River. Chief Technology Officer Balaji Krishnamurthy brings more than 30 years of experience building enterprise technology and capital markets infrastructure, including senior technology leadership positions at Bloomberg, S&P Global, and IHS Markit. Sean Safahi, Chief Operating Officer, has spent more than 15 years in payments and financial technology, including product and strategic partnership leadership roles at Airbnb, Netflix, and Expedia, and is also a two-time founder. Together, the team is applying lessons learned building and deploying consumer-scale payments, identity, and data systems into one of the largest remaining infrastructure gaps in financial markets.

Interro connects directly to banking networks and identity verification providers while maintaining its own transaction ledger and orchestration layer. This infrastructure provides account-level attribution, proper interest allocation, and reporting designed to satisfy both operational and regulatory requirements. The company is focused on some of the most demanding use cases in financial services, including high-value transactions, high-net-worth investors, politically exposed persons, and other participants requiring enhanced diligence and oversight.

As private markets continue to expand across asset classes, products, and distribution channels, firms face increasing pressure to deliver both operational efficiency and regulatory rigor. Interro was created to help market participants meet those demands while reducing friction in the movement of capital.

About Interro

Interro builds the money-movement and identity infrastructure for private markets. The company provides a unified platform for payments, digital identity, and compliance, enabling firms to move capital securely while embedding KYC, AML, and verification workflows directly into every transaction. Built for the complex requirements of institutional private capital, Interro helps firms reduce operational risk, strengthen controls, and simplify the movement of money across private market transactions.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets holding company building an ecosystem of specialized companies across the investment lifecycle. Through a portfolio of complementary businesses, iAltA is working to create a more connected and efficient experience for participants across private markets.