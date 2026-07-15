American Nurses Foundation Opens Applications for $15,000 Microgrants to Strengthen Nurse Well-Being

Silver Spring, MD, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Foundation (ANF) announced the opening of the application period for $15,000 microgrants to support its Nurse Well-Being: Building Peer and Leadership Support programming at eight rural healthcare sites. The microgrants are funded by the Covista Foundation.

The nurse-led grants will help rural healthcare organizations implement practical strategies to strengthen nurse peer and leadership support which are key drivers of nurse well-being, retention, and high-quality care.

ANF and the Covista Foundation share the belief that nurses are essential to shaping the future of healthcare, and that nurse-led, evidence-informed solutions for well-being interventions are critical to strengthening and sustaining the healthcare workforce.

“Rural nurses are essential to healthcare access in their communities, and they deserve holistic and strategically designed support systems that help them thrive,” said Graig Eastin, Executive Director of the American Nurses Foundation. “These microgrants will help rural healthcare sites put peer and leadership support into action quickly. The impact will be immediate and direct - these grants will reach more than 2,000 nurses and strengthen the teams’ patients depend on every day.”

“The Covista Foundation is proud to support this work to advance nurse well-being and strengthen the healthcare workforce,” said Megan Noel, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Covista and Board Chair of the Covista Foundation. “By investing in peer and leadership support at critical rural healthcare access points, we will see nurses thrive in their workplace, so communities can continue to receive the care they need.”

Beyond funding nurse well-being efforts at rural sites, these $15,000 microgrants will help strengthen the healthcare workforce by supporting practical leadership and peer-support approaches, grounded in evidence and shared learning, while keeping nurses’ voices at the center of implementation.

Applications Are Open

Eligible rural healthcare sites are invited to submit applications through the ANF Submission Portal, available here: https://americannursesfoundation.grantplatform.com/

Applications due: August 4, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Review of applicants: August 2026

Notification of grantees/execute grant awards: September 2026

Microgrant implementation

Implementation phase + Virtual Community of Practice: October 2026 – March 2027

Grantee reports due: mid-April 2027

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Media contact:

Newsroom@ana.org

About the American Nurses Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Foundation inspires change and innovation by harnessing The Power of Nurses® through strategic, nurse-led philanthropy. With its 501(c)(3) status, ANF mobilizes critical resources to fund innovative research and support initiatives that advance nursing practice, education, and leadership. By forging intentional partnerships and providing targeted grants, the foundation empowers nurses to drive change within healthcare systems and communities. This commitment ensures that nurse-led solutions remain at the forefront of efforts to enhance care delivery and patient outcomes.





About the Covista Foundation

The Covista Foundation, based in Chicago, IL, is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity that supports charitable initiatives in healthcare education and workforce development. For more information, visit covista.com/foundation and follow us on LinkedIn.