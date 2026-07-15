Coralogix Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , the data and AI platform for observability, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms.

From Raw Telemetry to Business Insight

Coralogix’s recognition as a leader comes at a time when observability is entering a new era. AI-powered applications are generating operational data at unprecedented scale, while AI agents are increasingly investigating incidents, analyzing production behavior, and helping teams operate complex systems in real time. As organizations adopt AI across their businesses, observability is evolving from a monitoring tool into a critical intelligence layer for modern operations.

“Observability is becoming one of the most valuable data assets an organization owns,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. “For years, observability platforms were built primarily for human operators. Now AI systems are becoming operational participants themselves. They investigate incidents, explain anomalies, and help teams understand increasingly complex environments. We built Coralogix around complete data, real-time processing, and open access long before AI agents arrived. We didn't reposition for this shift. We were built for it. And we feel our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms represents this shift.”

The Intelligence Layer for Modern Operations

Built on a streaming-first architecture, Coralogix enables organizations to capture, process, and operationalize telemetry in real time. Its platform combines logs, metrics, traces, application performance monitoring, security, AI observability, and autonomous investigation capabilities on a unified data foundation. Core technologies including Streama, DataPrime, and Olly help organizations move from dashboard-driven operations toward increasingly intelligent and automated workflows.

“We believe the next generation of observability platforms will be defined not only by what they help engineers see, but by what they enable AI systems to understand, investigate, and act upon,” Assaraf adds.

Coralogix recently announced a $200 million Series F financing and continues to invest in AI-native observability, data infrastructure, and global enterprise expansion. Today, the platform processes petabytes of production data daily and supports organizations operating at the scale, complexity, and speed required by the AI era.

The full report is now available for download here: https://coralogix.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-observability-platforms-2026/

To learn more about Coralogix, visit coralogix.com .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Padraig Byrne, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Neil Young, 13 July 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading provider of observability solutions that help engineering teams monitor, understand, and act on their system data in real time. Through Olly, its built-in AI investigator, along with MCP and CLI interfaces for agent-based workflows, Coralogix supports three modes of operation on a single data foundation: human-led investigation, conversational AI collaboration, and fully automated agent workflows. Built on a streaming engine and a schema-free data lake with customer-owned storage in open formats, Coralogix captures all production data, not a sampled subset, and makes it available to human engineers and AI agents alike. The company is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide across financial services, media and entertainment, retail, and cloud-native enterprises.

Media Contact