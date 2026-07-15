ICIC Opens No Cost 2026 Manufacturing Accelerator Program to Massachusetts Manufacturers Ready to Grow

Boston, MA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive City (ICIC) is now accepting applications from Massachusetts manufacturers for the 2026 Manufacturing Accelerator Program (MAP), a national, virtual executive education program that equips small manufacturing businesses with the education, tools, and actionable strategies they need to grow and thrive in today's competitive marketplace. The program is offered at no cost to participating businesses thanks to ICIC's generous funding partners.

MAP launched its inaugural cohort in 2025, serving 60 manufacturing businesses from 19 states. Designed and delivered by ICIC in collaboration with industry experts, MAP is built by manufacturers, for manufacturers—equipping participants to compete, innovate, and scale through expert-led classes and peer-to-peer networking. The 2026 fall cohort begins Wednesday, August 26.

For Massachusetts manufacturers, MAP arrives at a pivotal moment. The Commonwealth's manufacturing sector spans advanced materials, precision instruments, packaging, and specialized production—firms that anchor local economies and create quality jobs. MAP gives these businesses a practical, results-driven roadmap to strengthen operations, sharpen strategy, and secure the capital they need to expand.

"Massachusetts has a proud manufacturing heritage, and its small manufacturers are engines of opportunity in the communities they call home," said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. "MAP invests directly in these business owners—giving them the strategies, tools, and network to move from holding steady to scaling with confidence."

What MAP Delivers

Taught by manufacturing industry experts and practitioners, MAP is comprised of 12 virtual weekly classes that cover the key elements of building a successful manufacturing firm. The curriculum is organized around five core areas:

Strategic Growth and Market Positioning

Operational Excellence, Technology, & AI

Financing Growth

Aligning Strategy, Sales, and Leadership

Scaling Your Business

By the end of the program, participants are equipped to develop and implement a profitable, growth-oriented business strategy; enhance operational efficiency and technology integration; strengthen leadership and organizational capabilities; and secure capital for expansion.

What Massachusetts Alumni Are Saying

"MAP gave us valuable structure and perspective as a growing manufacturing business," said Lynn Thornton, President and Owner of Corrugated Packaging in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. "The program helped sharpen our strategic thinking, improve operational focus, and validate decisions we were making on the shop floor and in management. Just as important, it reinforced confidence in our ability to scale while maintaining quality and service."

"MAP delivered exactly what this small manufacturer needed: practical tools and strategies I could apply immediately," said Joe Dorrian, CEO of Instrument Technology, Inc. in Westfield, Massachusetts. "From affordable technology solutions to identifying organizational roadblocks, every module was relevant to my business. The peer network with fellow manufacturing CEOs was invaluable, and the instructors brought exceptional expertise. I want to enroll again!"

Who Should Apply

MAP cohorts are capped at approximately 50 businesses, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis until all seats are filled. To be eligible, a company must:

Be an independent, for-profit manufacturing company

Have at least 10 full-time employees (companies with fewer will be evaluated based on growth trajectory and readiness)

Represent or be located in an under-resourced community

Have a Question About MAP?

Join our information session — Tuesday, July 21 | 4:00–5:00 p.m. ET | Virtual

If you're ready to grow your manufacturing business, now is the time to act. Hear directly from Program Director Brian Becker, get your questions answered, and discover whether MAP is the right fit for your business. Save Your Seat Today .

Apply Today

Applications for the 2026 fall cohort are open now. Massachusetts manufacturers can apply at icic.org/map-apply. Space is limited, so businesses are encouraged to apply early.

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