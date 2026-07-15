Cloudastructure Schedules Q1 2026 Earnings Call 

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced that it will host a conference call on Friday, July 17th, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provide a business update. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Friday, July 17th, 2026 before market open.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call:

Date: July 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT

Live Call: 1-888-506-0062 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International)

Access Code: 837138

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3134/54039

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through July 31, 2026, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 54039. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 365 days.

As previously announced, the Company's Q1 2026 filing was delayed pending review, in consultation with its independent registered public accounting firm, of a technical accounting matter involving the balance sheet classification of its Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock (fully converted in 2025) and Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock. On July 6, 2026, the Company announced a resolution whereby it amended the terms of its Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock to, among other things, eliminate the variable conversion price feature and exchanged 1,170 of those shares with the sole holder of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock for an unsecured promissory note. Separately, the upcoming Q1 2026 filing will reflect a revised, non-cash accounting presentation for both series affecting only balance sheet classification, with no impact on the Company's cash position, operations, total assets, or net assets.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com