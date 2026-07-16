Fiesta Insurance Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation data breach. Fiesta Insurance began notifying affected individuals on or about July 13, 2026, of a cybersecurity incident that may have compromised their sensitive personal information.

What Happened

According to public reports and Fiesta Insurance’s own notice, on June 9, 2025, Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation learned that certain systems within its network environment had been affected by a cybersecurity incident. The company engaged third-party cybersecurity professionals and conducted a forensic investigation that reportedly took approximately one year. In late June 2026, Fiesta Insurance determined that files potentially accessed or acquired by an unauthorized party contained personal information. The company began mailing notification letters to affected individuals on or about July 13, 2026 — roughly 13 months after the incident was first discovered.

Information Exposed

The Fiesta Insurance data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including full names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, financial account information (including account numbers and credit or debit card details), health-related financial information, and other government-issued identification numbers. The specific information exposed may vary from person to person.

Who May Be Impacted

Reports indicate that the breach affected more than 160,000 individuals, and notifications have been made to residents across multiple states, including Texas and Massachusetts. Individuals who received a data breach notification from Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Although Fiesta Insurance has stated that it has no indication of identity theft or fraud resulting from the incident, the categories of information reportedly involved — particularly Social Security numbers and financial account data — are frequently targeted for misuse.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Fiesta Insurance breach. Affected individuals may be entitled to compensation and other relief. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300 Newtown, PA 18940, Phone: 844-696-7492, Email: medelson@edelson-law.com or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Fiesta Insurance incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and enrolling in credit monitoring. Fiesta Insurance has established a dedicated toll-free response line at 844-959-7141, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

About Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation

Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corporation is a privately held insurance and tax services franchisor headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering a range of insurance and tax preparation products through its franchise network.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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