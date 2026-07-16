Sodexo launches its 2030 growth acceleration plan

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 16, 2026



Sodexo is hosting today its Investor Update in Paris, where Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, and members of the management team will present Shift & Grow 2030, the Company’s roadmap focused on accelerating growth and restoring competitiveness, alongside the Group’s mid-term financial ambition.





Key highlights



Shift & Grow 2030 , a clear execution framework to accelerate growth and restore competitiveness

, a clear execution framework to and Ambition to reach above +5% organic growth and above 5% operating margin by Fiscal 2030.

and Client-first approach, supported by clearer focus across geographies, client segments and services, with North America as the primary growth priority.

across geographies, client segments and services, with North America as the primary growth priority. Significant investment program to strengthen commercial capabilities, simplify the operating model and leverage technology to support growth and margin ambitions.

to strengthen commercial capabilities, simplify the operating model and leverage technology to support growth and margin ambitions. A two-phased roadmap , with Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2027 focused on rebuilding competitiveness, and Fiscal 2028 onwards focused on accelerating growth, expanding margin and improving ROCE.

, with Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2027 focused on rebuilding competitiveness, and Fiscal 2028 onwards focused on accelerating growth, expanding margin and improving ROCE. Early progress already visible, including the recent award of a large global food services contract.

Further details in the separate press release issued today and available on sodexo.com



Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer said:

"Sodexo is a business with tremendous strengths: leading positions in food and facilities management, a global footprint, an outstanding service culture and a deeply embedded purpose to positively impact its clients, people and society.

Shift & Grow 2030 is about reconnecting with the values and operating principles that have always defined Sodexo: client proximity, operational discipline, accountability and an entrepreneurial mindset. By executing them consistently, we will restore our competitiveness and unlock the full potential of the company.

Our ambition is clear. By 2030, we want Sodexo to be fully back in the game: competing with the best in our industry, delivering consistent growth, improving profitability in a disciplined way and becoming the partner of choice for our clients. The work is already underway and we are confident in our ability to deliver."







A growth acceleration plan driven by three pillars

The plan is designed to address the execution gaps that have held back the Group's performance through three pillars:

Rebuilding the growth engine by reinforcing client proximity, proactive account management and business development, disciplined price-to-win competitiveness and a dedicated large-client approach, leveraging Sodexo's distinctive position across both food and facilities management.

by reinforcing client proximity, proactive account management and business development, disciplined price-to-win competitiveness and a dedicated large-client approach, leveraging Sodexo's distinctive position across both food and facilities management. Simplifying and standardizing the operating model by making execution faster, more consistent and more scalable through operational excellence, organizational simplification and procurement at scale.

by making execution faster, more consistent and more scalable through operational excellence, organizational simplification and procurement at scale. Reigniting a high-performance culture by strengthening leadership, performance management, incentives, talent and succession to drive greater accountability and better execution.

To enable its plan, Sodexo is investing decisively in tech, data and scaling digital and AI to support growth, productivity and decision-making.

Embedded in Shift & Grow 2030, sustainability and positive impact are core drivers of Sodexo’s client differentiation, supporting employee attractiveness and engagement and long-term value creation.





A financial trajectory aligned with the execution plan

Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2027 focused on strengthening commercial capabilities, simplifying operations and accelerating investment.

For Fiscal 2027 , Sodexo expects: Organic revenue growth of +2% to +3%; Underlying operating margin broadly in line with Fiscal 2026 guidance: between 3.2% and 3.4%, reflecting continued investment to strengthen capabilities and restore competitiveness.

focused on strengthening commercial capabilities, simplifying operations and accelerating investment. , Sodexo expects:

From Fiscal 2028 onwards: acceleration phase with progressive benefits from these actions, supporting improved growth, profitability and returns.

For Fiscal 2030, Sodexo expects to deliver:

Above +5% organic revenue growth, including net new business above +3%; Underlying operating margin above 5%.



A disciplined capital allocation framework

Increased investment , including around 100 million euros of incremental annualized operating costs to sustainably strengthen commercial capabilities, together with approximately 1 billion euros of non-recurring investments across tech, procurement and organizational transformation over Fiscal 2026 to Fiscal 2030.

, including around 100 million euros of incremental annualized operating costs to sustainably strengthen commercial capabilities, together with approximately 1 billion euros of non-recurring investments across tech, procurement and organizational transformation over Fiscal 2026 to Fiscal 2030. Capital expenditure of around 2.5% to 3.0% of revenue, to support the Group's commercial ambitions and productivity improvements while maintaining the Group's capital-light model.

of around 2.5% to 3.0% of revenue, to support the Group's commercial ambitions and productivity improvements while maintaining the Group's capital-light model. A balanced shareholder return policy with a dividend payout ratio maintained at 50%, providing attractive shareholder returns while preserving the capacity to invest in the business.

with a dividend payout ratio maintained at 50%, providing attractive shareholder returns while preserving the capacity to invest in the business. Targeted bolt-on acquisitions , focused on strengthening capabilities, building scale in priority markets and enhancing long-term returns, while maintaining strict financial discipline.

, focused on strengthening capabilities, building scale in priority markets and enhancing long-term returns, while maintaining strict financial discipline. A solid investment-grade financial policy, preserving financial flexibility throughout the transformation, supporting future investment opportunities and maintaining access to attractive financing conditions.

Investor Update - Conference call and materials

A live webcast of the Investor Update, starting at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time), will be available on www.sodexo.com. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the Q&A session via the conference call.

To connect to the call, please dial in using the following telephone numbers:

From the UK: +44 1 212 818 004,

From the US: +1 718 705 8796,

From France: +33 1 70 91 87 04,

Followed by the access code 77 72 30.

The press release, presentation and replay will be available on the Group website www.sodexo.com

in both the “Newsroom” section and the “Investors – Financial Results” section.

Financial calendar

Fiscal 2026 Annual Results October 23, 2026 Fiscal 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting December 16, 2026 Fiscal 2027 First quarter Revenues January 7, 2027

These dates are indicative and may be subject to change without notice.

Regular updates are available in the calendar on www.sodexo.com

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.



Key figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

7.8 billion euros in market capitalization

(as July 15, 2026)

Contacts

Media Analysts and Investors Mathieu Scaravetti Juliette Klein +33 6 28 62 21 91 +33 1 57 75 80 27 mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

juliette.klein@sodexo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase Sodexo shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about Sodexo, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des marchés financiers, also available in English on our website www.sodexo.com and notably the 2025 Universal Registration Document.This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.

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