HI-VIEW COMMENCES EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN TOODOGGONE MINING DISTRICT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces the Company has launched its 2026 exploration program in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone Mining District.

Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Camp Sturdee

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The 2026 program has planned for 50 line kilometres of induced polarization (IP) surveying, 50 square kilometres of geological mapping and prospecting, and approximately 4,000 soil samples covering more than 100 square kilometres. All soil samples will be analyzed using an ultratrace multielement package. Drill permits have been approved for the company's principal target areas of Lawyer’s East, Borealis, and the Golden Stranger with exploration activities focused around finalizing targets.

R. Nick Horsley, chief executive officer of Hi-View commented: "This exploration program will be focused on final target vectoring of porphyry targets focusing on the most advanced target areas. Once the data is collected from the priority targets the Company will look to advance towards a drill program.”



Target areas

Fieldwork is distributed across multiple target areas on the Property. Planned activities by area include:

Lawyers East -- IP, soils, prospecting and mapping;

Borealis -- IP, soils, prospecting and mapping;

Black Pearl -- IP, soils, mapping and prospecting;

Golden Stranger -- IP, soils and prospecting;

Saunders -- IP, prospecting and mapping;

Nub -- IP, soils and prospecting;

Northern properties -- mapping and prospecting.

Additional target areas on the property include Harmon Peak, Ursus, Junker, Garnet and Oxide Summit.

Figure 2. Hi-View Resources Claims Map

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Program details

IP surveying is planned over anomalies identified in the company's 2025 airborne magnetic data, in conjunction with areas that show coincident surface geochemical anomalies. Geological mapping will focus on detailing structure, alteration, veining and mineralization patterns in selected areas of interest, with the objective of vectoring toward porphyry- and epithermal-style mineralization. The program will validate legacy mapping and samples and examine new historically underexplored targets applying analytical techniques unused on the property (such as hyperspectral analysis, petrography and whole-rock geochemistry where necessary) to build the company's geological models and further delineate the company's targets.

Soil sampling will span prospective areas of the southern part of the property as well as Black Pearl, amongst the company's northern claims. Focus will be where rock exposure is more limited within the company's areas of interest and where legacy soil sample data were limited in results. The ultratrace multielement package is intended to detect low-level pathfinder elements, including tellurium and selenium, that are associated with porphyry-epithermal systems and are often missed at higher analytical detection limits.



Qualified Person’s Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project — all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Black Pearl, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website: www.hiviewgold.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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