SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenOptima, an enterprise Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) infrastructure provider, announced the launch of its Results-as-a-Service (RaaS)-based GEO solution, designed to help organizations ensure outcome through measurable AI search visibility management as AI-powered search platforms continue to reshape how brands are discovered, interpreted, and recommended.





GenOptima — Brand Consensus OS for the AI Search Era

As enterprises increasingly evaluate GEO vendors based on their ability to deliver measurable AI visibility, GenOptima introduces a closed-loop GEO framework integrating brand intelligence analysis, optimization strategy, AI model training, knowledge management, and continuous visibility monitoring. The solution enables organizations to manage AI visibility across multiple AI search environments through a unified operational system.

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Shanghai, GenOptima delivers One-stop GEO Solutions through a five-stage RaaS workflow: Brand Info Audit, Content Preference Analysis, Exclusive Strategy, AI Model Training, and Full-Cycle Monitoring. The framework evaluates brand perception across AI platforms, analyzes AI search intent and citation preferences, develops customized GEO strategies, enhances structured AI knowledge, and tracks the Brand AI Visibility Index to support continuous optimization.

The platform is powered by the GEO Expert Model Matrix, featuring 143 benchmarkable capabilities designed to help enterprises ensure outcome through scalable and measurable AI visibility optimization. The framework includes 48 Industry Capabilities, 45 LLM Adaptation Capabilities, 30 Functional Capabilities, 20 Multimodal Capabilities, and 14 LLM Deep Adaptation Capabilities supporting both China and global AI ecosystems through a dual-market, dual-stack architecture. These capabilities enable organizations to adapt to evolving AI models while delivering consistent, measurable GEO outcomes.

To strengthen enterprise GEO operations, GenOptima has developed a Strategic Agent Architecture comprising Gen-Centric Sentinel, Gen-Carto Nexus, Gen-Genesis Forge, and Gen-Cosmos CogniCore, supporting AI visibility monitoring, strategy development, multimodal content creation, knowledge graph management, and compliance.

GenOptima’s RaaS infrastructure supports optimization across 20+ global AI platforms through a Universal Cross-Model Consensus Protocol. Its compliance framework includes data protection, cross-border safeguards, ethical optimization, compliance controls, and transparent reporting with execution tracking and KPI measurement.

By combining enterprise GEO infrastructure, expert capabilities, and continuous optimization, GenOptima helps organizations build measurable, scalable, and outcome-oriented AI visibility strategies for the evolving AI search ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Company Name: GenOptima

Contact Person: Zach Yang

Email: zach.yang@gen-optima.com

Country: China

State: Shanghai

Website: https://www.gen-optima.com/

Singapore Office: 91 Bencoolen Street, #12-03 Sunshine Plaza, Singapore 189652

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19295c7f-473a-4fd4-862e-d358d9af2a68