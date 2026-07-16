Ragnarok: The New World Officially Launched in Southeast Asia on July 16, 2026

Seoul, Korea, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd. (“Gravity Game Vision”), Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, has officially launched Ragnarok: The New World, the first open-world MMORPG Mobile and PC game based on Ragnarok IP, in Southeast Asia on July 16, 2026.

Ragnarok: The New World was released for both Mobile and PC. The Mobile version can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store in their respective regions, and the PC version can be played by installing the client from the official website. It can also be downloaded from Steam.

As befits an open-world MMORPG, Ragnarok: The New World maximizes convenience features and freedom of movement across a vast field. Players can continue earning rewards through an offline auto-hunting system even while not logged into the game. Furthermore, it provides extensive social content such as costume customization, party play, street merchant trade and marriage system.

During the Closed Beta Test (CBT) conducted in Southeast Asia prior to the game's official launch, users gave positive feedback, highlighting the outstanding art quality and the reduced burden of monetization and repetitive gameplay.

Gravity stated, “We are pleased to officially introduce Ragnarok: The New World, the first open-world game based on Ragnarok IP, to users in Southeast Asia. We hope that users will experience limitless adventure offered by grand scale and overwhelming freedom in Ragnarok: The New World.”





[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: The New World Official Website]

https://gwww.gnjoy.hk/sea_official/index.html

[Ragnarok: The New World Steam Download Page]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/4212480/Ragnarok_The_New_World/

[Ragnarok: The New World Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.roworldsea.aos

[Ragnarok: The New World Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/app/id6754275005

[Ragnarok: The New World Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokTheNewWorld.Gravity

[Ragnarok: The New World Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/pGbjenEwgN

[Ragnarok: The New World Official YouTube]

https://www.youtube.com/@RagnarokTheNewWorld





About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801