Remix Therapeutics to Present at AACR Drug Discovery and Development Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix will present at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Drug Discovery and Development Conference taking place July 21-24, 2026 in Boston.

“The AACR Drug Discovery and Development Conference brings together leaders across oncology research and drug development, making it an ideal venue to provide a corporate update and showcase our progress with the ongoing Phase 1/2 ARIA study of REM-422,” said Dr. Smith. “The clinical activity, durability of response and favorable safety results observed to date reinforce the potential of our RNA processing approach, and we look forward to discussing how this modality may offer a new therapeutic option for patients with MYB-driven cancers, including adenoid cystic carcinoma.”

Presentation Details:

Session Title: Biotech Spotlight Session 1: Novel Therapeutics

Date and Time: July 24, 2026 at 2:50 PM ET

Location: Sheraton Boston Hotel

About REM-422

REM-422 is a potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422 functions by facilitating the incorporation of a poison exon in the MYB mRNA transcript, leading to nonsense-mediated decay of the transcript. REM-422 is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted REM-422 Orphan Drug Designation for ACC and AML and Fast Track designation for ACC.

About the ARIA (A study of REM-422 In Adenoid cystic carcinoma) Clinical Trial

This Phase 1/2, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter study (NCT06118086) is investigating REM-422 in patients with recurrent, metastatic or unresectable Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC). The study includes a Dose Escalation Phase and a Dose Expansion Phase. The purpose of the Dose Escalation Phase is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of REM-422 in patients with recurrent, metastatic, or unresectable ACC. The purpose of Dose Expansion is to further evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of the REM-422 RP2D in biomarker positive patients.

About Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a solid tumor that most commonly arises in the salivary glands characterized by frequent recurrent, perineural invasion and dysregulation of the MYB oncogene. Depending on the location of the tumor, symptoms may include numbness of the face, difficulties swallowing, changes in vision, or difficulty breathing, among others. Many therapeutic approaches, such as chemotherapy, kinase inhibitors, and immunotherapy have been studied in ACC with modest or disappointing results, and there remain no approved treatment options.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and a Phase 1 clinical study in high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC).

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

Kara.Stephens-Weaver@precisionaq.com

Investors:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com

