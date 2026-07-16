Nobel Provides Update on Cuprita Project, Chile

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX – V: NBLC; OTCPK: NBTRF) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) announces results from recent drilling at its Cuprita project (“Cuprita” or the “Project”) and reception of final results from the recently completed IP survey on the Project.

At Cuprita, drillhole CUP-006 intersected a short section of 3,237 ppm Cu (228–229 m), within a 21 meters anomalous copper section averaging 504 ppm copper (208-229m). From 395 to 400m, a second anomalous section returned 0.115% Cu.

Drillhole CUP-006 has the strongest alteration of all holes drilled to date and contains very low pyrite, indicating that it is away from the pyrite halo and getting closer to the mineralized center. Recently obtained 3D inversion data has shown that drilling to date has been focussed on the edges of the main chargeability anomalies and the next phase of drilling will focus on follow-up of this newly identified target area.

The final geophysical results from Quantec’s Pole-Dipole induced polarisation survey, (Please see the Company’s news release dated April 23, 2026 for further details), which were received after CUP-006 was drilled, indicate that the core of the anomaly lies east of the hole collar (Figure 2). The 3D inversion model highlighted a large and continuous chargeability anomaly that corresponds very well with the mapped lithocap and extended the favorable target area to the south and east of the area where exploration has been concentrated to date. The anomaly south of the previously known outcrops of the lithocap is under shallow cover and has opened a new area of potential mineralization. The total area of corresponding lithocap and IP chargeability anomaly now extends over an area of 1.0km by 3.0km along a NNW elongated axis.

A horizontal chargeability slice extracted from the Quantec 3D DCIP (Direct Current Induced Polarization) inversion model at the 1,600 m elevation provides a plan-view representation of the distribution of subsurface chargeability across the Cuprita Project. The slice was generated from the fully integrated 3D inversion of nine east–west DCIP profiles (2.6km each), complemented by historical DCIP data, allowing chargeability responses to be evaluated as continuous volumetric features rather than as isolated 2D sections. At this elevation, two major chargeability centres are clearly defined and spatially coincide with the hyperspectral lithocap footprint recognized at surface. Their geometry, alignment and continuity suggest they may represent connected expressions of a single, large hydrothermal system developed along the Project's dominant N30°W structural corridor. This interpretation is further supported by the close spatial correlation between the chargeability anomalies, widespread hydrothermal alteration mapped at surface, and the porphyry-related mineralization intersected in drilling. The continuity observed in the 3D chargeability model significantly reduces the uncertainty inherent in interpreting individual 2D sections, providing compelling evidence that the surface lithocap exposures and the underlying chargeability responses are manifestations of a laterally extensive porphyry-related hydrothermal system.

Figure 1: Location of the Cuprita Project.

Table 1 Significant assays CUP-006 HOLE_ID North East Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(ppm) Mo

(ppm) CUP-006 7055010







420406







1900







150







-70







419.2







208 212 4.0 1059.0 27.3 CUP-006 208 229 21.0 503.9 9.6 CUP-006 395 400 5.0 1151.0 14.0

Figure 2: IP Chargeability 3-D Plan Map at 250m below surface (1600MASL)

According to Vernon Arseneau, CEO and Director of Nobel, “The IP survey has been very useful in extending the exploration potential of Cuprita, especially to the east and south where there is very little outcrop. We look forward to continue exploring this highly prospective target.”

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Sampling is conducted in a manner designed to allow appropriate averaging and statistical analysis of the data for exploration evaluation and potential future resource estimation. Industry-standard QA/QC procedures are implemented throughout the sampling and analytical process, including the systematic insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples to monitor laboratory performance and analytical accuracy. Drill core samples are typically collected over intervals ranging from 1 to 2 metres, depending on geological boundaries. Shorter sample intervals are avoided whenever possible to maintain consistency and representativity of the sampled material. Prior to sampling, the drill core is geologically logged and photographed to create a high-resolution photographic record. Core samples are then split along the core axis using an electric rock saw by trained company technicians. One half of the core is sent for analysis while the remaining half is retained on site for reference and verification.

As part of the QA/QC program, one certified reference standard is inserted every 20 core samples. Additionally, one coarse blank, one fine blank and one internal duplicate sample are inserted approximately every 50 core samples to monitor contamination, analytical precision and laboratory performance.

To ensure sample security and compliance with NI 43-101 chain-of-custody standards, samples are placed in sealed rice bags with numbered security tags at the project site. Samples are then transported by company personnel via truck to the analytical laboratory. Custody and transfer of the samples always remain under the responsibility of company personnel. Sample preparation and analytical work are carried out by Andes Analytical Assays, an independent certified laboratory.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Arseneau

Chief Executive Officer

+1 647-276-0533

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vchen@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Cuprita project, the Company’s ability to explore and develop Cuprita, the timing and results of the drill program and other surveys, the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/912dbdc8-6f9b-460d-9ddb-acb903cd490f

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