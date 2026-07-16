CHA HOLLYWOOD PRESBYTERIAN MEDICAL CENTER OPENS NEW CENTER FOR ADVANCED WOUND MANAGEMENT

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of healthcare services, proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Advanced Wound Management in collaboration with Grossman Burn and Wound Alliance.

Located in the Doctor’s Tower on the CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center campus, which has served the Los Angeles community for more than 100 years, the outpatient center addresses the growing demand for specialized, comprehensive wound care. The new center exemplifies CHA HPM's commitment to providing quality care with compassion and respect.

CHA HPM Center for Advanced Wound Management provides personalized, comprehensive care for patients with complex and chronic wounds, recognizing that every wound is unique and requires an individualized treatment approach. The multidisciplinary team, including plastic and reconstructive surgeons, wound care specialists, and experts in advanced wound therapies, will work collaboratively to deliver coordinated, evidence-based care. By bringing these specialized services together under one roof, the Center offers innovative treatment options for patients whose wounds have not responded to conventional therapies, helping to promote healing and improve quality of life.

Patients will receive specialized care for a broad range of conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure injuries, non-healing surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, radiation injuries, compromised skin grafts and flaps, crush injuries, and chronic osteomyelitis.

“The collaboration with Grossman Burn and Wound Alliance reflects our commitment to providing patients with the specialized care they deserve, and we are proud to welcome this partnership to CHA HPMC”, said Douglas Long, CEO of CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. “Located in the heart of Hollywood, the Center for Advanced Wound Management brings nationally recognized expertise closer to the patients we serve. We understand that successful wound healing begins with personalized care, and by combining multidisciplinary expertise with the latest advancements in wound management, our goal is not simply to heal wounds, but to restore mobility and confidence for every patient we serve.”

The Center’s team, including Dr. Peter Grossman, Dr. Alexander Majidian, Dr. Lester Laddaran, and Dr. David Moaddel develop individualized treatment plans designed to optimize healing while preserving function and improving quality of life.

“Our philosophy has always been that no two wounds are alike,” said Dr. Peter H. Grossman, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Grossman Burn Centers and co-founder of Grossman Burn and Wound Alliance. “Through this partnership, we are expanding access to advanced wound care, giving patients access to specialized therapies that can improve healing, preserve function, and enhance quality of life.” The partnership combines CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s commitment to compassionate, high-quality care with Grossman Burn and Wound Alliance’s expertise in advanced wound management. Together, they offer patients a comprehensive approach to treating complex and chronic wounds.

The Center for Advanced Wound Management operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 323-644-4406.

1300 N Vermont Ave

Doctor’s Tower, 1st Floor,

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Get Directions Here

About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 434-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information, visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com.