authID selected by First Mile Labs for Biometric Identity Verification of Employees for Financial Organizations

UK-based provider of compliance solutions for financial services adds authID’s biometric identity technology to their platform for secure and efficient onboarding

DENVER, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced it has been selected by First Mile Labs for biometric identity verification, enhancing First Mile’s ability to deliver trusted individuals for onboarding to their UK-based banking and other financial services clients.

While financial institutions typically spend millions on compliance initiatives, onboarding still presents one of their largest risks, in that fraudulent employees regularly steal IP or other assets, as well as cripple victim companies with ransomware. According to Growth Market Reports, losses inflicted by fake employees were $4.1 billion in 2024, and are expected to triple by 2033, as identity theft and AI-generated fraud become even more prevalent.

authID’s identity verification solution excels in multiple areas in determining the identity of each individual:

Document verification of the government issued ID, ensuring the document is valid and untampered

Liveness detection to ensure both the ID and the human are being presented live to the camera in real time

Industry-leading matching of ID portrait and selfie

The most accurate deepfake detection on the market, to prevent AI-generated images being presented to the camera or injected through browser, hardware, or network infiltration

Adding previously unknown persons to a workforce requires strong identity verification, as well as the efficiency of an orchestrated framework that allows organizations to leverage existing tools, and streamline the effort of onboarding at scale while reducing risk and enforcing compliance.

“Our clients leverage our no-code platform in order to onboard only trusted individuals and organizations,” explained Matthew Goodbody, founder of First Mile Labs. “authID elevates our ability to deliver those trusted identities with frictionless biometric verification. authID’s purpose-built platform integrates with our own seamlessly. Together we bring a powerful, trusted orchestration model for high-volume identity validation.”

First Mile’s platform for corporate onboarding provides multiple value propositions for organizations as they hire new employees. First, onboarding journeys are optimized from weeks to days. Manual reviews are likewise compressed. Disparate tools that are existing parts of the onboarding flow are managed by the First Mile solution to enhance the security and efficiency of the process. The addition of authID’s biometric verification to the flow adds a strong layer of identity integrity.

“Fraudulent customers can cost you money. But fraudulent insiders are an existential threat,” commented Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “First Mile Labs has a powerful platform for securing the end-to-end process of bringing on workforce members in a compliant manner, and they can now leverage the strength of our biometric solutions for validating identity and liveness in an era when AI makes it increasingly simple to generate fraudulent identities.”

Ghost employees typically commit fraud related to payroll, expense reimbursement, IP theft, asset misappropriation, and third party vendors. According to a Checkr survey of 3,000 hiring managers, 23% experienced losses greater than $50,000 in the past year from hiring or identity fraud, while 10% reported losses greater than $100,000. Gartner projects that one out of four candidates could be fake by 2028.

First Mile chose authID for its ability to quickly integrate and provide value immediately, while scaling with usage, without heavy upfront implementation burden. authID also supports First Mile Labs’ requirements for simplicity, trust, support, and commercial flexibility. Having worked with authID’s technology at a previous vendor, Goodbody was familiar with its capabilities and accuracy and opted to work with a partner whose solution he trusted.

“We are excited to add First Mile to our portfolio of partners in the onboarding space,” added Daguro. “It’s our mission to safeguard businesses from the onslaught of fraudulent players and help them deliver their services with the confidence that comes with a legitimate workforce.”

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry.

For more information, visit www.authID.ai

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

About First Mile

First Mile Labs is a vendor-agnostic orchestration layer for corporate onboarding. It integrates with the IDV, AML, and KYB providers you already use, enforces your risk rules consistently across every case, and automates the straight-through approvals that shouldn't need human time. For the cases that do, it delivers analysts a complete, pre-packaged review pack — so decisions take minutes, not days. The platform covers the full compliance lifecycle: KYB and KYC verification, UBO and ownership structure mapping, AML screening and sanctions checking, identity verification, document intelligence, perpetual monitoring, and risk scoring. It is designed to be deployed inside banks, payment institutions, and any regulated organisation that onboards legal entities at volume.

contact@firstmilelabs.com