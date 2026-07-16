VistaShares Adds Three New Supercycle® ETFs Focused on Space, Defense and Robotics

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares , the leading issuer of actively-managed Liquid Alternative ETFs offering investment strategies previously confined to the realm of top hedge funds and institutional investors, is today launching three new ETFs:

Each of these new funds will be actively managed using VistaShares’ patent-pending “Bill of Materials” investment process, the same methodology that has made their other Supercycle® ETFs, AIS and POW, so successful.

"We've always believed the biggest opportunities come from long-term shifts that reshape entire industries. When you've spent your career building companies, you learn that breakthroughs don't come from one business alone; they come from entire ecosystems moving forward together. That's the thinking behind these three funds," said Jon McNeill, co-founder of VistaShares and DVx Ventures, and former President of Tesla.

“We are proud to be growing the VistaShares Supercycle® ETF suite with strategies focused on space, defense and robotics,” added Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “What sets our approach apart is that it is informed by the people building and leading these industries. Our Investment Committee is made up of accomplished innovators with hands-on experience, whose insights have already helped shape the success of AIS and POW.”

The Investment Committee behind GALX, AMMO and RTOO includes not only Patti, who has decades of experience building and growing ETF lineups, and McNeill, but also Ian Cinnamon, CEO of APEX Space; Robert Whitelaw, former Dean of NYU Stern Undergraduate College; David Fetherstonhaugh, formerly of Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital; Sunny Madra, former President of Groq; Justin Lopas, co-founder of Base Power; and soon-to-be-added robotics experts.

GALX, AMMO, and RTOO are joining VistaShares’ lineup of Supercycle® ETFs, which have redefined how a thematic ETF should be constructed and managed, benefiting from the involvement of subject matter experts who bring decades of collective experience to the portfolio management process.

“The next great platforms will not just organize information. They will move through the world, operate in orbit, defend critical systems and automate real work. Space, defense and robotics are where that shift becomes an investable economic force,” said Fetherstonhaugh, EVP Investment Strategist of VistaShares and Principal of DVx Ventures.

The lineup currently includes the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle® ETF (AIS) and the VistaShares Electrification Supercycle® ETF (POW) , two major components of a VistaShares fund family that recently passed the $2 billion AUM mark.

For more information and updates from VistaShares, please visit www.VistaShares.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn @VistaShares , and on X @VistaSharesX .

About VistaShares

VistaShares, the leader in Liquid Alternative ETFs, strives to deliver innovative investment solutions for today’s investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering three distinct strategies. Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles® that we believe are poised for significant growth. Target 15 ™option-income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.



Space Investing Risks. The Fund invests in companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues or operating activities from space-related technologies and services and, as a result, is subject to risks associated with companies engaged in the space industry and the broader space economy, which may cause the Fund’s investments to be more volatile than those of more diversified funds.



Concentration Risk. To the extent that the Fund concentrates in an industry, it will be subject to the risk that economic, political, or other conditions that have a negative effect on that industry will negatively impact the Fund to a greater extent than if its assets were invested in a wider variety of industries.



New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have an extensive track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.



Robotics & Automation Investing Risks. Companies engaged in the design, manufacture, integration, or deployment of robotics and automation systems may be affected by rapid technological evolution, high research and development costs, and competitive pressures from global industrial, semiconductor, and software providers.



Defense Investing Risks. Companies operating in the cybersecurity, defense, military technology, aerospace, and advanced autonomous defense sectors may be adversely affected by government spending priorities, budgetary constraints, and changes in defense procurement policies.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.