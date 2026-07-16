Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 22nd & 23rd, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

"As global demand for precious metals and critical minerals continues to grow, this conference brings 28 companies together with a targeted investor audience through live presentations, interactive Q&A, and one-on-one meetings," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "It’s an effective platform for companies to highlight their role in this evolving market and engage directly with investors."

Wednesday, July 22nd

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:00 AM ETNeometals Ltd.(OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT)
9:30 AM ETAE Fuels Corporation(OTCQB: NRGFF | TSXV: AEF)
10:00 AM ETAurbis Resources Corp.(OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: AURR)
10:30 AM ETGemdale Gold Inc.(OTCQB: GDGIF | TSXV: GEMG)
11:00 AM ETLiberty Gold Corp.(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
11:30 AM ETViva Gold Corp.(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
12:00 PM ETEvolve Royalties Ltd.(OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)
12:30 PM ETRUA Gold, Inc.(OTCQX: NZAUF | TSX: RUA)
1:00 PM ETCassiar Gold Corp.(OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC) 
1:30 PM ETNeo Performance Materials Inc.(OTCQX: NOPMF | TSX: NEO)
2:00 PM ETDistrict Metals Corp.(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
2:30 PM ETDefense Metals Corp.(OTCQB: DFMTF | TSXV: DEFN) 
3:00 PM ETCamino Corp.(OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
3:30 PM ETNorth Arrow Minerals, Inc.(OTCQB: NHAWF | TSXV: NAR)
4:00 PM ETHoney Badger Silver Inc.(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)


Thursday, July 23rd

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:30 AM ETLaFleur Minerals Inc.(OTCQB: LFLRF | CSE: LFLR)
10:00 AM ETOmai Gold Mines Corp.(OTCQB: OMGGF| TSXV: OMG)
10:30 AM ETWest Point Gold Corp.(OTCQX: WPGCF | TSXV: WPG)
11:00 AM ETOutcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX: OCG)
11:30 AM ETAmerican Critical Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: APCOF | CSE: KCLI)
12:00 PM ETFirst Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF, FPHOY | CSE: PHOS)
12:30 PM ETNeotech Metals Corp. (OTCQB: NTMFF | CSE: NTMC)
1:00 PM ETStar Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
1:30 PM ETNewcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
2:00 PM ETSterling Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGGF | TSXV: SAG)
2:30 PM ET1911 Gold Corporation (OTCQX: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
3:00 PM ETSilverco Mining Ltd.(OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO)
4:00 PM ETFour Nines Gold Inc. (OTCQB: FNAUF | CSE: FNAU)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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