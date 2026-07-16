Kargo Expands Strategic Role with HP Media Network to Lead Programmatic HP Spotlight Activation

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today announced an expanded strategic relationship with HP Media Network, HP Inc.’s advertising platform. Under the agreement, Kargo will serve as the designated programmatic supply-side platform (SSP) for HP Spotlight notifications, the desktop-native advertising format from HP.

HP Spotlight enables a new way for brands to engage people with HP consumer PCs through a high-impact, user-friendly format that appears as a fixed, dismissible notification. Now available internationally, HP Spotlight provides advertisers scaled access to HP global audiences of professionals and tech-forward consumers in a premium, brand-safe setting.

HP Spotlight, previously available only via direct IO, is now accessible through both direct IO and programmatic channels, giving brands greater flexibility in how they plan, buy, and optimize campaigns while maintaining the high-impact, native desktop experience. As the programmatic SSP for HP Spotlight, Kargo leads in creative development and ad operations across both activation paths.

“HP Spotlight unlocks premium desktop inventory that has historically been difficult for advertisers to access at scale,” said Perri Blicht, Senior Manager, Retail Media Solutions, Kargo. “Through our relationship with HP Media Network, Kargo is helping bring those opportunities to market, and we believe this is just the beginning of what that means for brands looking to connect with new audiences in new ways.”

“HP Spotlight offers a distinctive way for brands to show up in moments that are both visible and respectful of the user experience,” said Chris Ryu, General Manager of HP Media Network. “By bringing this format to more advertisers globally, we’re creating a higher-quality way to connect brands with our audience while maintaining the trust and usability people expect from HP devices.”

Beyond desktop, open web, and CTV, Kargo enables advertisers to activate against HP Media Network first-party audiences across its premium supply. Brands can extend campaigns across the open web and CTV, creating a more unified and consistent experience across channels.

The collaboration brings together direct consumer relationships from HP with Kargo’s expertise in high-impact creative and premium media, allowing advertisers to reach audiences with greater relevance across environments. By connecting owned and open ecosystems, the relationship creates new opportunities for brands to engage consumers throughout the purchase journey.

About Kargo

Kargo is the creative performance solution reimagining modern media buying. We unify high-impact creative, intelligent targeting, and premium supply across CTV, social, retail media, and the open web — all in one platform. Powered by proprietary AI and built on 100% premium inventory, Kargo helps brands drive measurable full-funnel results while simplifying execution. From Creative Science® to intelligent automation, we deliver performance without compromise. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York, with offices across the US, APAC, and Europe.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com