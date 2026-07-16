Ivans Index Q2 2026 Results Released

Chicago, IL, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the results for Q2 2026 Ivans Index™, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. The second quarter results of 2026 showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers' Compensation, are up year over year. Compared to Q1 2026, all major lines of business saw a decrease in Q2 2026, except Workers' Compensation, which saw a slight increase.



Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q2 2026 highlights include:

Commercial Auto: Q2 2026 average premium renewal rate averaged 4.93%, a decrease compared to Q1 2026's average premium renewal rate of 5.28%. Q2 began in April with the highest rate change of the quarter, averaging 5.24%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in June, averaging 4.58%.

Q2 2026 average premium renewal rate averaged 4.93%, a decrease compared to Q1 2026's average premium renewal rate of 5.28%. Q2 began in April with the highest rate change of the quarter, averaging 5.24%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in June, averaging 4.58%. Business Owner's Policy (BOP): Premium renewal rate change for BOP averaged 6.16% in Q2 2026, with a quarter high in April at 6.43% and a low in June at 5.97%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 6.74% in Q1 2026.

Premium renewal rate change for BOP averaged 6.16% in Q2 2026, with a quarter high in April at 6.43% and a low in June at 5.97%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 6.74% in Q1 2026. General Liability: Second quarter 2026 premium renewal rate experienced a decrease compared to Q1 2026, averaging 5.44% versus 6.85%. Premium renewal rate change in Q2 2026 experienced its highest rate change of 5.70% in April and its lowest rate change in May, averaging 5.28%.

Second quarter 2026 premium renewal rate experienced a decrease compared to Q1 2026, averaging 5.44% versus 6.85%. Premium renewal rate change in Q2 2026 experienced its highest rate change of 5.70% in April and its lowest rate change in May, averaging 5.28%. Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate for Commercial Property averaged 6.40% in Q2 2026, with a quarter high of 6.71% in May and a low in both April and June at 6.24%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 6.83% in Q1 2026.

Premium renewal rate for Commercial Property averaged 6.40% in Q2 2026, with a quarter high of 6.71% in May and a low in both April and June at 6.24%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 6.83% in Q1 2026. Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a significant decrease during Q2 2026 at 7.96% versus 9.36% in Q1 2026. Q2 began with its highest rate change of the quarter in April, averaging 8.27%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in June, averaging 7.60%.

Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a significant decrease during Q2 2026 at 7.96% versus 9.36% in Q1 2026. Q2 began with its highest rate change of the quarter in April, averaging 8.27%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in June, averaging 7.60%. Workers' Compensation: Workers' Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.37% in Q2 2026, up from Q1 2026 at -1.73%. Premium renewal rate change in Q2 2026 experienced its highest rate change in May, averaging -1.31%, and reached its lowest rate change of -1.45% in June.



"Renewal rates across most commercial lines continued to soften in the second quarter, extending a trend we've seen build over the past year," said Michael Streit, president, Applied Systems Carrier. "The Ivans Index gives agents, brokers and carriers a consistent, data-driven view of these shifts as they plan for the remainder of the year."

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 700 carriers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com .

Download the complete Q2 2026 Ivans Index report .

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