Quantum Metric Launches Next Evolution of Felix Agentic, Expands Agentic Analytics and Digital Visibility Across Enterprise Teams

MONUMENT, Colo., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric , the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise, today unveiled its Summer 2026 product capabilities, led by the general availability of Felix Agentic and new capabilities spanning mobile crash analytics, AI-driven traffic, and enhancements to the platform experience. The updates reflect Quantum Metric's continued investment in the platform infrastructure enterprises need to move faster from digital signals to intelligent action, giving enterprises complete, trusted context to understand what changed, why it changed, and what it means to the business, without requiring teams to know every question in advance. The release follows record company growth and accelerating customer adoption of agentic analytics with Felix Agentic.

“Enterprises don't just buy analytics software anymore, they standardize on platforms they can trust,” said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and founder of Quantum Metric. “ Quantum Metric was built to capture the complete digital experience before you know which questions you’ll need to ask, and Felix Agentic now reasons across that context to explain what changed, why it changed, and what it means to the business. The strongest proof isn’t another AI demo, it’s customers automating hours of analysis, standardizing on the platform, and making larger, longer commitments.”

Felix Agentic is now generally available for enterprise: here's what it does.

Felix Agentic is Quantum Metric's enterprise agentic analytics platform, which continuously monitors digital customer experiences across web and mobile, detects anomalies in real time, identifies the root cause, and quantifies revenue impact without requiring a human analyst to know what question to ask. Every answer is grounded in Quantum Metric's complete, auto-captured behavioral data layer, making Felix's outputs traceable, auditable, and trustworthy enough to act on.

Following a successful beta with enterprise design partners including leading global retailers and airlines, three core capabilities are now generally available:

Felix Chat: A conversational, agentic interface that delivers instant answers from enterprise agentic analytics data grounded in your experience data. Users investigate through natural dialogue, getting to the quantified "why" behind customer behavior without needing to know which report to pull.

A conversational, agentic interface that delivers instant answers from enterprise agentic analytics data grounded in your experience data. Users investigate through natural dialogue, getting to the quantified "why" behind customer behavior without needing to know which report to pull. Background Agents: Continuously monitor key KPIs across checkout, login, payments, and support flows. When something shifts, agents proactively identify root cause and surface quantified revenue impact, so teams receive actionable intelligence before they know to look for it.

Continuously monitor key KPIs across checkout, login, payments, and support flows. When something shifts, agents proactively identify root cause and surface quantified revenue impact, so teams receive actionable intelligence before they know to look for it. Copilot: Brings agentic analytics for the enterprise directly into Quantum Metric dashboards, segments, metrics, and funnels. Users can ask questions in context or click any data point to instantly get Felix's analysis of what's driving it, without leaving their workflow.



This release also introduces new capabilities that give enterprises precise control over how agents operate at scale.

Skills : Reusable templates defining custom instructions for how to answer a question, ensuring consistent, reliable answers.

: Reusable templates defining custom instructions for how to answer a question, ensuring consistent, reliable answers. Workflows : An automated process for running an analysis, with prescribed steps. Can be scheduled, triggered, or run on demand.

: An automated process for running an analysis, with prescribed steps. Can be scheduled, triggered, or run on demand. Quantum Metric MCP (Beta): Access Quantum Metric data and analytics capabilities via MCP, enabling customers and external AI agents to get analysis and answers, based on Quantum Metric's intelligence layer, wherever the work is being done.

Access Quantum Metric data and analytics capabilities via MCP, enabling customers and external AI agents to get analysis and answers, based on Quantum Metric's intelligence layer, wherever the work is being done. Felix Agentic Native Mobile App (Beta): Opening access to Felix Agentic from iOS or Android. Ask questions, review agent outputs, and get answers to critical business questions from any device.

New features extend digital visibility across mobile and AI-driven traffic, and offer a simpler platform experience.

Alongside Felix Agentic, Quantum Metric's Summer Launch extends digital visibility across mobile, AI-driven traffic, and connected ecosystems and introduces platform improvements designed to reduce overhead and make Quantum Metric faster to use at enterprise scale. Key features include:

Mobile Crash Analytics : Capture, diagnose, and resolve mobile app crashes with full session context. Teams get intelligently grouped crash reports ranked by impact, human-readable stack traces mapped to source code, and full session replay.

: Capture, diagnose, and resolve mobile app crashes with full session context. Teams get intelligently grouped crash reports ranked by impact, human-readable stack traces mapped to source code, and full session replay. AI Traffic Analytics : Automatically detect, segment, and analyze traffic referred by large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI assistants. Organizations can gain visibility into how AI-generated traffic behaves, converts, and contributes to their user’s digital experiences without additional configuration.

: Automatically detect, segment, and analyze traffic referred by large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI assistants. Organizations can gain visibility into how AI-generated traffic behaves, converts, and contributes to their user’s digital experiences without additional configuration. Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) Connector : Connect Quantum Metric's behavioral data with Adobe Experience Platform and Customer Journey Analytics through a no-code, configuration-based setup.

: Connect Quantum Metric's behavioral data with Adobe Experience Platform and Customer Journey Analytics through a no-code, configuration-based setup. Core Platform Updates: New updates to dashboards, alerts, and zone tracking reduce manual overhead and make it faster to configure, analyze, and act on data. Teams spend less time managing the platform and more time driving results.

"What I keep coming back to is how customers are actually using Felix Agentic: the analysis they're conducting and the time they're saving by reducing work that once took hours to just minutes," said Jake Canaan, Chief Product Officer, Quantum Metric. "They're answering in just a few chat prompts what previously required custom dashboards, heat maps, and countless layers of manual analysis. These capabilities reflect what we’ve built in direct collaboration with our customers. The result is a platform that earns its place in how enterprises actually want to work, not the way a vendor thinks that they should."

All features in the 2026 Summer Launch were showcased in today’s virtual experience, including detailed demos of Felix Agentic capabilities, Crash Analytics, AI Traffic Analysis and more. For a full recap of the Summer 2026 Launch event visit: https://www.quantummetric.com/events/2026-summer-product-launch

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the leader in agentic analytics for the enterprise. The company provides the industry's most complete digital experience data, helping enterprises understand why customer behavior changes and act with the required speed and confidence for today's digital demands. Combining the industry's richest, most actionable data set with agentic AI, Quantum Metric delivers a simple, contextual understanding of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact as it relates to unique business goals and objectives. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric, with the company supporting billions of digital interactions each month and reflecting insights from roughly half of the world's internet users. For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com .

Media Contact:

press@quantummetric.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e973cb2-6f3f-434d-a912-6a2c41c5f3b2