Disco and Refundly Partner to Bring Commerce Media to the Refund Moment

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco , the AI-powered commerce media platform, announced today a partnership with Refundly that will use Disco’s new React SDK to integrate personalized, offer-based ads directly into Refundly’s product return and refund-tracking app. The partnership enables Refundly to bring offer-based recommendations into its experience in a way that is native to the app, relevant to the shopper and aligned with the utility of the moment.

“Refundly is building around a moment that most of commerce has overlooked,” said Conner Sherline, founder and CEO of Disco. “A refund is a moment of attention, emotion and renewed purchasing power. Our React SDK makes it possible for Refundly to monetize that moment with relevant offers while improving the consumer experience.”

Disco’s React SDK enables consumer apps to integrate offer-based commerce media placements directly into their own product experiences. For Refundly, the SDK provides a scalable way to deliver advertiser offers 100% filled by Disco without building advertising infrastructure, advertiser relationships, or optimization capabilities from scratch. For advertisers, the partnership opens a new performance channel built around authenticated consumers showing high engagement and clear purchase intent.

“Most companies treat a refund as the end of the transaction, but we think it’s the start of the next one,” said Lindsay Goffman, founder and CEO of Refundly. “By partnering with Disco, we can introduce relevant promotions while keeping the experience useful, trusted and consumer-first.”

Disco’s platform combines a proprietary commerce graph spanning 160M+ shopper profiles and $50B in historical transaction data with a network of more than 1,000 premium advertisers, giving partners the infrastructure to turn owned consumer touchpoints into scalable media channels. With the React SDK, Disco can now support native integrations across app environments, including iOS and Android experiences, where consumers are already logged in, engaged and close to their next purchase decision.

“Refundly shows where commerce media is headed next, which includes the touchpoints that follow the transaction,” Sherline said. “The most valuable new inventory lives inside logged-in product experiences where consumers are already taking action. Disco brings high-quality offers into those moments natively, so partners like Refundly can create new revenue without compromising the experience that made their products valuable in the first place.”

About Disco

Disco is the commerce media platform that monetizes the full transaction - from checkout to post-purchase, inbox, SMS updates, refund/return and more. With a proprietary commerce graph of 160M+ shopper profiles, $50B in historical transaction data, and 1,000+ premium advertisers, Disco helps SaaS platforms launch their own media businesses, helps retailers monetize every transactional touchpoint from checkout through delivery, and helps advertisers reach high-LTV customers at moments of peak intent. Learn more at www.disconetwork.com .

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